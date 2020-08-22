After redefining the modern superhero video game with Batman: Arkham Asylum and its two sequels, Rocksteady is returning to the DC Universe. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League puts players in control of several members of “Task Force X,” the team of supervillains tasked with saving the day when traditional heroes can’t get the job done. And they may have their toughest job yet: some kind of alien menace has taken control of the world’s greatest superheroes and someone has to take them down. Watch the big reveal trailer below.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Trailer

The game is still a few years away, so the trailer is entirely cinematic, with no gameplay to be seen. However, the premise is certainly intriguing: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang are on assignment in Metropolis, where some kind of giant alien ship has landed, bringing with it all kinds of extraterrestrial cannon fodder. But the kicker comes when Superman himself shows up, his eyes glowing purple, his mind taken over by…something. So, how can a psychopath, a guy who is good with guns, a shark-man, and a weirdo armed with boomerangs take down the most powerful hero in the universe? I guess we’ll find out.

Following the trailer, actor Will Arnett was joined by Sefton Hill, creative director and co-founder of Rocksteady to reveal new details. Hill confirmed that the game is set in the same world as the Arkham games and will build on the characters and tone established across that trilogy.

But unlike those games, which emphasized the Dark Knight’s combo-driven hand-to-hand combat, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be built around “powerful, awesome gunplay” and “supervillain empowerment.” Naturally, each member of the Squad will have their own abilities and powers, requiring players to learn how to make the most of their unique move sets. If you’re playing solo, the other members of Task Force X will be controlled by bots, but you’ll be able to switch characters on the fly. But if you have a few friends, you can play online co-op, with up to four players taking on each character.

Also unlike the Arkham games, this one moves out of Gotham and into Superman’s home of Metropolis, a far sunnier and less gloomy city. Described as the “fifth character” of the game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will allow players to traverse (and presumably blow up) an open world version of the iconic comic book city.

No release date has been set yet, but the trailer promises a 2022 release date. Hopefully, Rocksteady will have its inner issues figured out by then.