‘Succession’ Season 3 to Premiere in October

Trust no one. Ever. Except maybe when it’s the official Succession Twitter account giving us a more concrete timeframe for when to expect the season 3 premiere of the wildly popular and award-winning HBO series. And wouldn’t you know it? That just so happens to be the case here, as we can now update our previous expectations of “The Fall” to the still vague but slightly more pinned-down month of October. Of course, that means we have little more than a month left to go before fans can finally look forward to their return to the machinations and schemes of the conniving and power-hungry Roy family.

The official announcement comes courtesy of a tweet earlier this morning, stirring up plenty of hype and anticipation through just one word: “October.” Check out the tweet for yourself below:

Catching Up

The last major instance of marketing for season 3 came with the new trailer last month, highlighting the power struggle that appears set to dominate the entirety of the proceedings throughout the next season. Season 2 memorably ended with the stunning betrayal of family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) at the hands of Kendall (Jeremy Strong), leaving this next stage of the series to deal with the complicated and tension-filled fallout of such a momentous decision (though only after a long, pandemic-induced hiatus kept fans waiting even longer). Remember, we appear to be in the home stretch of show’s run with Season 4 or 5 tentatively set to wrap things up for good, so savor the anticipation while you can!

Succession counts Cox as Logan Roy, Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) and J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman) among its star-studded cast. Joining the ensemble for the third and highly-anticipated season, as previously announced, will be newcomers Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasova and Ella Rumpf as guest stars.

We’ll bring you the news of the exact premiere date as soon as it becomes official, but in the meantime you can read over the synopsis for the upcoming Season 3: