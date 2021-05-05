Succession season 3 is raising itself to new heights — both literal and metaphorical. The HBO comedy series just added two towering actors to its ensemble, with Oscar winner Adrien Brody and Nordic statue Alexander Skarsgård joining the Succession season 3 cast as guest stars.

RIP Kieran Culkin’s neck. The 5′ 6″ actor who plays Roman already has to deal with the gangling 6′ 7″ tall Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) — in a height difference the show already loves to poke fun at — and now he has two more very tall actors to tower over him. Variety reports that the 6′ 1″ Adrien Brody and the 6′ 4″Alexander Skarsgård have joined the tall cast, Brody joining the ensemble a few days after Skarsgård was reported to be added.

Brody will guest star as Josh Aaronson, “a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar,” per Variety. Meanwhile, Skarsgård, who returns to HBO after bagging an Emmy for Big Little Lies and was most recently seen in Adam Wingard’s Godzilla vs. Kong, is playing the recurring guest role as Lukas Matsson, a confrontational CEO and tech founder.

Three recurring cast members — Justine Lupe (Connor Roy’s girlfriend Willa), David Rasche (CFO Karl Muller), and Fisher Stevens (crisis manager Hugo Baker) — have been promoted to series regulars in the hit HBO series, whose current cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Rob Yang, and more.

With Brody and Skarsgård joining the season 3 cast, that has to bring the average height of the Succession ensemble way up. There’s the aforementioned 6′ 7″ Braun and Matthew Macfadyen’s Tom Wambasgans standing at 6′ 3″. But poor Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy) is also on the shorter side of the bunch, standing at 5′ 6″ alongside Culkin.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession is a comedy-drama series following the backstabbing business dealings of the Roy family, led by Cox’s aging patriarch Logan Roy. In the new season, courtesy of HBO, “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) begins Season 3 in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Filming for Succession season 3 is already under way in New York, after a few COVID-19 setbacks, with episodes directed by Lorene Scafaria and Cathy Yan. No season 3 premiere date has yet been set.