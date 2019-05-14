Just when you thought all of the Stranger Things merchandise had been released, LEGO comes along and delivers an awesome playset that brings to life the Upside Down in an incredibly cool way.

The first ever Stranger Things LEGO set lets builders put together the house of Will Byers, complete with minifigures of all the show’s main characters. But what makes these LEGO set truly special is that you’ll also be building an Upside Down version of the Byers household as it appears in the dark, twisted version of Hawkins, Indiana. Check out the Stranger Things LEGO set below.

Stranger Things LEGO Set

The Stranger Things LEGO set allows collectors to flip the Byers house back and forth between the real world and The Upside Down. The two sides of the set, comprised of 2,287 pieces, are mirror images of each other, each held up by sturdy tree bases. Will’s bedroom, the living room, and the dining room are featured in both builds of the house, but the Upside Down version is darker colored and has vines all over to make it look like the laternate dimension from the show. Here’s everything else included in the Stranger Things LEGO set:

This LEGO® Stranger Things toy includes 8 instantly recognizable Stranger Things minifigures from the hit Netflix original series: Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper and the Demogorgon.

The Byers’ house features a front porch with furniture, living room, dining room and Will’s bedroom.

The living room features authentic details from the series, like the alphabet wall with a light-up function, couch, coffee table, telephone, axe, ‘have you seen me?’ flyer stickered element and a bear trap to catch the Demogorgon.

Will’s bedroom plays a central role in the series, which this model faithfully replicates, including details like Will’s boombox, bed, desk, desk lamp, drawings and movie posters.

The dining room includes an armchair, boxes that store Christmas lights, fantasy game rule book stickered elementand a potted plant.

The attic space includes a Mind Flayer drawing stickered element and a wizard hat for ‘Will the Wise’.

The Upside Downset captures the look and feel from the Netflix original series, including creepy vines, dark coloring and a dilapidated look.

Chief Jim Hopper’s police truck includes a removable roof for easy access to the interior and a pumpkin element as a reminder ofSeason 2.

Accessory elements include Lucas’ slingshot and flashlight, Dustin’s walkie-talkie and compass, Mike’s flashlight and walkie-talkie, Hopper’s coffee mug, Joyce’s flashlight and drawing of ‘Will the Wise’, and Eleven’s waffle.

This Stranger Things collectible includes over 2,200 pieces and comes in 11 bags, so the real world and The Upside Down can be built at the same time for a shared building experience.

The Stranger Things LEGO set will be available starting June 1, 2019 (or on May 15 for LEGO VIP members), and it will cost you $199.99. That’s on the more expensive side of LEGO sets, but it’s also one of the cooler sets we’ve seen in awhile.