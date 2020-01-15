It’s been a confusing day for girls named Stargirl. First, Disney+ releases the trailer for Stargirl, a coming-of-age drama film based on the novel of the same name by Jerry Spinelli. Then the CW follows up with its own Stargirl, a new superhero series about a teenage girl (Brec Bassinger) who discovers latent superpowers. There’s not much in common between the two properties, other than the shared name and that they’re both magical girls (the Disney one being about a classic manic pixie dream girl). But the CW series looks pretty promising and even co-stars Luke Wilson. Watch the Stargirl trailer below.

Stargirl Trailer

Stargirl was originally slated to premiere on DC Universe streaming platform, joining a slate that includes Titans, and the Doom Patrol, but now seems to have made its way over to the CW, which has become a hub for surprisingly good DC superhero shows as of late, like Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. While Stargirl doesn’t seem to be part of that Arrowverse (for now), this trailer does hint at a connection — a glimpse at an old picture of the Justice Society of America, of which the original staff-wielding superhero Starman (Joel McHale) was part, shows a Jay Garrick Flash, who has appeared in The Flash as an alternate universe hero played by John Wesley Shipp. Perhaps this series hails from the Earth-2 that Shipp’s Jay Garrick comes from. After the universe-melding Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, anything is possible.

In Stargirl, Luke Wilson also stars as Starman’s longtime sidekick named Stripesy, who is later revealed to be the stepfather of Brec Bassinger’s lead character, Courtney Whitmore. Whitmore discovers her stepfather’s past life as a superhero sidekick and decides to don the mantle of Stargirl.

Here’s the logline for the series:

“Courtney Whitmore (aka Stargirl) is smart, athletic and above all else kind. This high school teenager’s seemingly perfect life hits a major speed bump when her mother gets married and her new family moves from Los Angeles, California, to Blue Valley, Nebraska. Struggling to adapt to a new school, make new friends and deal with a new step-family, Courtney discovers her step-father has a secret; he used to be the sidekick to a superhero. ‘Borrowing’ the long-lost hero’s cosmic staff, Courtney becomes the unlikely inspiration for an entirely new generation of superheroes.”

Stargirl is coming to The CW in spring 2020.