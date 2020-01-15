The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover just got a whole lot bigger. The multiverse-spanning crossover event, which was the Arrowverse’s most ambitious enterprise yet, had already pulled off cameos from beloved TV properties like Smallville, Batman: The Animated Series, and had Brandon Routh pulling double duty as a Kingdom Come-inspired Superman. However, last night’s finale brought in a cameo that drew a connection between the TV Arrowverse and the films’ DC Extended Universe.

Spoilers ahead for The Flash and Crisis on Infinite Earths.

The Flash, meet The Flash. Or at least, whatever Ezra Miller‘s superhero is calling himself nowadays, considering his confusion at Grant Gustin’s speedster’s introduction and the fact that Miller’s superhero was never given a name during his appearance in 2017’s Justice League.

That’s right, the DCEU’s resident Flash just made a cameo on the finale of Crisis on Infinite Earths, the Arrowverse crossover event that saw the heroes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow teaming up to stop Lex Luthor from destroying the multiverse. The Justice League star appeared in the very final minutes of the part of the crossover, after the crisis had supposedly been solved. In the scene, Gustin’s Barry Allen returns to STAR Labs in his Flash gear, only to find that another Flash waiting for him.

“Hello?” Miller’s Allen asks, before his confusion turns to incredulity. “What the hell is this?!”

“What are you doing here?” Gustin’s Allen asks, equally confused, as the multiverse crisis had supposedly been stopped.

“Well, I’ll tell you that when you tell me where…here…is,” Miller’s Allen responds, before excitedly asking if Gustin’s Allen is doing cosplay and wants a selfie. But his excitement is halted when Gustin’s Allen asks, “You don’t know…?”

The two of them admire each other’s costumes (“Smooth and breathable!” “so cool!”) before realizing with a shock that they share the same name. They aren’t given much time to make sense of this before Miller’s Allen starts to fade away, saying, “I told Victor this was possible…” in a likely reference to Victor Stone (Ray Fisher), AKA Cyborg, in Justice League.

Watch the scene in its entirety below.

So what does this mean? Well, it at least confirms that Miller is dedicated to his role as The Flash, as we’ve seen with the star’s commitment to his solo project even as it loses directors and writers. It also means that we get to see Miller reprise his role as Barry Allen on TV before he ever got to star in the long-embattled solo movie. But mostly it means that the DC multiverse exists and connects the TV and movie universes, in a medium-spanning crossover that only Warner Bros. and The CW could pull off — and perhaps hinting to the film’s own plans for a Flashpoint multiverse. Will we see TV cameos in the Warner Bros. films now? Probably not, but maybe the fan response to Miller’s cameo could galvanize The Flash director Andy Muschietti to finally get the ball rolling.