Star Wars: Visions: Release Date, Cast and More

The main Star Wars movies might be taking a brief hiatus at the moment (although not for much longer), but the television side of the galaxy far, far away has been enjoying a thriving boom. This continues with the upcoming Star Wars: Visions, the newest and most refreshing-sounding television series set in this beloved universe that will soon be coming to a television or handheld device near you. What is it about? Where in the Star Wars timeline is it set? Who is involved? When can you watch it? Glad you asked these very specific questions, because we just so happen to have the answers for you.

Star Wars: Visions Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Star Wars: Visions will debut exclusively for subscribers on the Disney+ streaming service on September 22, 2021. It will live on the service alongside other Star Wars shows like The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch. It will soon be joined by other new shows like The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Acolyte.

What is Star Wars: Visions?

Planned as an anthology series and produced by various Japanese anime studios, Star Wars: Visions would appear to be the most ambitious and radical addition to the Star Wars universe yet. Seven different studios will act as the creative force behind nine episodes, with accomplished and popular Japanese directors in charge of each entry.

As we reported recently, at least two episodes will be set on either end of the Skywalker Saga, one before Episode I: A Phantom Menace and one after Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, essentially bookending the movie franchise. Other episodes will have only tenuous connections with the rest of the series, theoretically allowing creative freedom to flourish.

Star Wars: Visions Synopsis

Here’s the vague official synopsis for the series, befitting a show that will wildly change from episode to episode as different creators take charge:

Star Wars: Visions, an Original Series of animated short films, celebrates the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best Japanese anime creators.

Star Wars: Visions Showrunner, Crew, and More

Unlike more conventional shows such as The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Visions will take a multifaceted approach to the production of each episode. Masahiko Otsuka and Hiroyuki Imaishi, two high-profile directors from Studio Trigger, will be in charge of two episodes respectively titled “The Elder” and “The Twins.” Production I.G. is putting director Kenji Kamiyama in charge of another, “The Ninth Jedi.” Other directors include Yuki Igarashi, Junpei Mizusaki, Hitoshi Haga, Eunyoung Choi, Abel Góngora, and Taku Kimura.

Star Wars: Visions Cast

No information on the voice cast has yet been revealed, but one can expect to see plenty of big names and established staples of the anime community.

Star Wars: Visions Trailer

No official trailer has been released just yet, but Lucasfilm has previously shared a special first look at the series.