Patty Jenkins‘ Star Wars movie has found a writer.

Matthew Robinson, who co-wrote and co-directed The Invention of Lying alongside Ricky Gervais, has been tapped to write Rogue Squadron, Lucasfilm’s next Star Wars film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robinson has been hired as the Rogue Squadron writer. Patty Jenkins, the filmmaker behind Monster, Wonder Woman, and Wonder Woman 1984, is set to direct, making her the first woman to serve as the director of a Star Wars feature film.

Robinson’s previous feature writing credits include The Invention of Lying, a comedy called Jerked, the family adventure flicks Monster Trucks and Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and the upcoming remake of Little Shop of Horrors. He’s also one of the writers of Live Die Repeat and Repeat, the long-awaited sequel to the Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow. But the project that’s probably the closest thing he’s done to the Star Wars spirit is the charming Dylan O’Brien-starring monster adventure comedy Love and Monsters, which he co-wrote.

What is Rogue Squadron About?

While specific details remain under lock and key, Jenkins has previously stated that she aims to make “the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time.” Her father was a fighter pilot, so this material hits close to home for her. There have been multiple Star Wars video games that use the Rogue Squadron name, but Jenkins confirmed that this movie will feature an entirely original story and won’t be beholden to any of the games. “We’re doing something original with great influence from the games and the books,” she said. “There’s a lot of things being acknowledged and understood about the greatness of all of those things, but yes, it’s an original story and I’m so psyched to do it.”

“I couldn’t be more excited that our next Star Wars feature film will be directed by Patty Jenkins,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said when the project was announced late last year. “Patty, director of the Wonder Woman franchise, will bring her inspired vision to Rogue Squadron. This story will introduce a new generation of star fighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing high speed thrill ride. The legend of Rogue Squadron has been long beloved by Star Wars fans and will move us into a future era of the galaxy.”

Rogue Squadron is slated to arrive in theaters on December 22, 2023, which will land a little over four years after the release of 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.