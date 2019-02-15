When Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi merchandise first hit shelves a few months before the movies arrived in theaters, they were given a special day for fans to run out and buy anything they could get their hands on: Force Friday. However, when Star Wars Episode 9 merchandise hits shelves, it will be an even bigger deal.

Disney has just announced plans for Triple Force Friday on October 4, 2019. As has become customary for milestone chapters in the Star Wars saga, this serves as the launch of the first Star Wars Episode 9 merchandise. But it will also be accompanied by the first round of products inspired by The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series coming to Disney + later this year, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new video game.

And in a surprising turn, Triple Force Friday won’t be the only major merchandise launch for Disney. On that same day, an onslaught of Frozen 2 products will be available in stores for the first time with a global launch called Frozen Fan Fest. It fits in perfectly with Force Friday because the combined launch feels…forced.

Ken Potrock, President, Consumer Products Commercialization at Disney said in a press release:

“This is truly an epic moment for fans, families and retailers as products for two of the biggest-ever entertainment franchises hit shelves simultaneously. We’ll be working with our partners to create suitably spectacular celebrations for each, in line with the excitement and anticipation of the legions of Star Wars and Frozen fans around the globe.”

Star Wars: Force Friday

As usual, Force Friday will see various toys, collectibles, housewares, books, apparel and much more tied to Star Wars Episode 9 released at midnight on October 4 around the world. Many new details emerge from this kind of merchandise launch, so it’ll be a big day for Star Wars, especially with the combined launch of stuff from The Mandalorian.

Also adding to the Star Wars onslaught will be products inspired by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the new video game from EA and Respawn. Apparently, the game will be released sometime during the holiday season this year.

Additional details about Triple Force Friday will be revealed closer to October 4. Since this is the final chapter of the Skywalker saga, it’s bound to be a big day for collectors looking to get ahold of the last round of new merchandise inspired by one of the milestone chapters of the Star Wars series. Surely many of these products will start to leak online leading up to October 4, so we’ll most likely get plenty of details starting sometime in September

Frozen Fan Fest

The unprecedented global launch of merchandise for three new Star Wars projects is being called Triple Force Friday, Frozen 2 (which just released a trailer this week) is getting an even more alliterative product launch called Frozen Fan Fest, also on October 4.

Much like Force Friday for Star Wars fans, Frozen Fan Fest will see retailers around the world rolling out Frozen 2 toys, apparel, fashion accessories, housewares, books and more for the first time. However, unlike Force Friday, it doesn’t sound like Frozen Fan Fest will begin at midnight. After all, most parents aren’t going to take their kids out to the stores late at night on Thursday just to spend money on Frozen 2 toys. But I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the retailers participating in Force Friday also put out Frozen 2 stuff on shelves at the same time.

Frozen Fan Fest will also include Disney releasing some new musical moments as well, so that could be the first day we get a taste of new songs from the soundtrack. It will only be the beginning of the huge lead-up to what Disney is hoping turns out to be one of their biggest animated sequels yet. The first Frozen pulled in over $1.25 billion at the global box office, so the sequel has an uphill battle to match and/or surpass that number.

More details on Frozen Fan Fest will arrive as the date gets closer.