The original Star Wars trilogy features one of the biggest cinematic plot twists of all time. And since then, Star Wars has become synonymous with those kind of sudden narrative turns and twists that fans breathlessly speculate about for months before the films hit theaters. So what could director J.J. Abrams and co. have in store for us in the final film of the Skywalker Saga? A whopper of a twist, according to star and No. 1 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fan Richard E. Grant.

Grant must have not gotten the memo from Disney to keep his lips sealed until the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. On top of his teary rave review for Episode 9 of the Skywalker Saga last week, Grant is out here talking about the big Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker twist. Don’t worry spoiler-phobes, Grant doesn’t reveal what the twist is, just the fact that there is one (though if that in and of itself is a spoiler, then spoilers ahead).

In an interview with Yahoo, Grant revealed that there will be a major twist in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that makes “total emotional sense and story sense.”

“The big character plot twist that I had no idea would be coming. It made total emotional sense and story sense and I thought that was really smart. And I think that’s an incredible thing to take something that began with the first movie in 1977 [‘Star Wars: A New Hope’] and nine movies later reach a conclusion/resolution.”

That’s pretty vague stuff, but just knowing there is a twist could lead to all kinds of fan speculation and excitement for the film. But could fans be satisfied with whatever the Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker twist will be after the divisive reactions to the plot turns in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Since we don’t know what that twist will be, it’s hard to say. But knowing what kind of twists Abrams likes to put in his films, it will likely be a reveal about someone’s identity that has been staring us in the face this entire time. And don’t put it past Abrams to lie about what that reveal is in the lead-up to the film. We’ve been burned before.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.