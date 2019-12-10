‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Will Have a Big “Really Smart” Twist, According to Richard E. Grant
Posted on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 by Hoai-Tran Bui
The original Star Wars trilogy features one of the biggest cinematic plot twists of all time. And since then, Star Wars has become synonymous with those kind of sudden narrative turns and twists that fans breathlessly speculate about for months before the films hit theaters. So what could director J.J. Abrams and co. have in store for us in the final film of the Skywalker Saga? A whopper of a twist, according to star and No. 1 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker fan Richard E. Grant.
Grant must have not gotten the memo from Disney to keep his lips sealed until the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. On top of his teary rave review for Episode 9 of the Skywalker Saga last week, Grant is out here talking about the big Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker twist. Don’t worry spoiler-phobes, Grant doesn’t reveal what the twist is, just the fact that there is one (though if that in and of itself is a spoiler, then spoilers ahead).
In an interview with Yahoo, Grant revealed that there will be a major twist in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that makes “total emotional sense and story sense.”
“The big character plot twist that I had no idea would be coming. It made total emotional sense and story sense and I thought that was really smart. And I think that’s an incredible thing to take something that began with the first movie in 1977 [‘Star Wars: A New Hope’] and nine movies later reach a conclusion/resolution.”
That’s pretty vague stuff, but just knowing there is a twist could lead to all kinds of fan speculation and excitement for the film. But could fans be satisfied with whatever the Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker twist will be after the divisive reactions to the plot turns in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Since we don’t know what that twist will be, it’s hard to say. But knowing what kind of twists Abrams likes to put in his films, it will likely be a reveal about someone’s identity that has been staring us in the face this entire time. And don’t put it past Abrams to lie about what that reveal is in the lead-up to the film. We’ve been burned before.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.
The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was written by J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio.