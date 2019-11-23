With less than a month until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters, Disney and Lucasfilm will be releasing new snippets of footage here and there leading up to the release. If you’ve already seen everything you want to, then it might be time to start staying away from the internet for a bit. This new Rise of Skywalker TV spot uses a lot of footage from the final trailer, but it also has new shots, such as a sweeping shot of the Knights of Ren, a Sith Trooper in battle, and plenty of Rey and Kylo Ren.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot

It’s hard to believe, but this is the first footage we’ve seen of a Sith Trooper in action. Though the new troopers have been all over The Rise of Skywalker’s merchandise and promotional material, they weren’t in any of the previous trailer. Perhaps that means they won’t be appearing until much later in the story as part of the climactic battle. They’re Sith Troopers after all, so it stands to reason that they’re working directly for the Emperor himself. Will we see him appearing more in footage soon too? Otherwise, you can see the previous TV spot right here.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.