New ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Footage: We’re All in This Until the End
Posted on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
If you’re trying to stay away from seeing any new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage, today is the day you need to start being more careful online and while watching television. A new promo for the forthcoming Star Wars sequel has arrived, and it features just enough new footage to get us even more excited for the film’s release next month. Not only does it pull at our heartstrings again, but if features some incredibly badass shots of Rey and Kylo Ren. Watch below!
New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Footage
Among the new footage, we have a shot of Rey setting her eyes on the melted helmet of Darth Vader in what appears to be Kylo Ren’s private chambers. There’s another badass shot of Rey shows her wielding a lightsaber on the new planet Kijimi as snow falls around her. And of course, we see her in the presumably climactic lightsaber battle with Kylo Ren on the flooded remains of the second Death Star.
But perhaps the coolest part of this new footage is a glimpse at a sequence where the Millennium Falcon blasts out of what appears to be a First Order Star Destroyer, knocking down Stormtroopers and pushing back a determined Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, Rey jumps out of the docking bay and towards the Falcon as it’s making a getaway. Does that mean the Falcon is stolen by the First Order at some point? Or has it already been taken by the time we reunite with our heroes at the start of this movie?
We’ll find out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.
The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was written by J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio.