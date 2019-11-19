If you’re trying to stay away from seeing any new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage, today is the day you need to start being more careful online and while watching television. A new promo for the forthcoming Star Wars sequel has arrived, and it features just enough new footage to get us even more excited for the film’s release next month. Not only does it pull at our heartstrings again, but if features some incredibly badass shots of Rey and Kylo Ren. Watch below!

New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Footage

Among the new footage, we have a shot of Rey setting her eyes on the melted helmet of Darth Vader in what appears to be Kylo Ren’s private chambers. There’s another badass shot of Rey shows her wielding a lightsaber on the new planet Kijimi as snow falls around her. And of course, we see her in the presumably climactic lightsaber battle with Kylo Ren on the flooded remains of the second Death Star.

But perhaps the coolest part of this new footage is a glimpse at a sequence where the Millennium Falcon blasts out of what appears to be a First Order Star Destroyer, knocking down Stormtroopers and pushing back a determined Kylo Ren. Meanwhile, Rey jumps out of the docking bay and towards the Falcon as it’s making a getaway. Does that mean the Falcon is stolen by the First Order at some point? Or has it already been taken by the time we reunite with our heroes at the start of this movie?

We’ll find out when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.