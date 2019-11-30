‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ TV Spot: Let the Final Battle Begin
Posted on Saturday, November 30th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
New footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just keeps on coming with every new TV spot that Disney and Lucasfilm are putting out there. Thankfully, even with more and more snippets from the movie surfacing online, they seem to be holding back a lot of the third act of this movie, especially when it comes to the return of Emperor Palpatine. This new Rise of Skywalker TV spot features a new piece of voiceover from the villain, but the full reveal of the character likely won’t come until you’re in the theater. But even so, there are some cool new shots to behold.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot – “Celebrate”
Easily the coolest part of this TV spot is the fact that we get to see General Leia holding her father’s lightsaber, the one that was handed down to Luke Skywalker and eventually found its way into the hands of Rey. The lightsaber was broken in the climax of The Last Jedi, but clearly it’s been repaired by Rey.
However, we likely won’t get to see Leia wielding it since there probably wasn’t any unused footage of Carrie Fisher doing that in The Force Awakens. Then again, there probably wasn’t a shot of her holding that specific version of the lightsaber since it wasn’t yet broken in The Force Awakens, so maybe with the help of some visual effects, we’ll get to see that happen after all.
Otherwise, there are a few cool new shots of the final battle, not to mention Poe Dameron flying the Millennium Falcon through some green-lit area, as well as another shot that has Resistance ships flying through some kind of red-orange environment. We’re not too sure what that’s about, but obviously we’ll find out later this month.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.
Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.
The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was written by J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio.