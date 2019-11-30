New footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker just keeps on coming with every new TV spot that Disney and Lucasfilm are putting out there. Thankfully, even with more and more snippets from the movie surfacing online, they seem to be holding back a lot of the third act of this movie, especially when it comes to the return of Emperor Palpatine. This new Rise of Skywalker TV spot features a new piece of voiceover from the villain, but the full reveal of the character likely won’t come until you’re in the theater. But even so, there are some cool new shots to behold.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot – “Celebrate”

Easily the coolest part of this TV spot is the fact that we get to see General Leia holding her father’s lightsaber, the one that was handed down to Luke Skywalker and eventually found its way into the hands of Rey. The lightsaber was broken in the climax of The Last Jedi, but clearly it’s been repaired by Rey.

However, we likely won’t get to see Leia wielding it since there probably wasn’t any unused footage of Carrie Fisher doing that in The Force Awakens. Then again, there probably wasn’t a shot of her holding that specific version of the lightsaber since it wasn’t yet broken in The Force Awakens, so maybe with the help of some visual effects, we’ll get to see that happen after all.

Otherwise, there are a few cool new shots of the final battle, not to mention Poe Dameron flying the Millennium Falcon through some green-lit area, as well as another shot that has Resistance ships flying through some kind of red-orange environment. We’re not too sure what that’s about, but obviously we’ll find out later this month.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.