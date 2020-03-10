The end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker included a bunch of surprising Easter Eggs and cameos from characters across the entire franchise, ranging from animated series to the blockbuster movie franchises. Not only did some of the most popular Jedi characters from Star Wars history make voice cameos, but hundreds of ships showed up to help take down The Final Order in the film’s climactic battle. We’ve heard tidbits here and there about the ships that were included in this sequence, and a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featurette from the upcoming home video release reveals even more.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fleet Featurette

io9 has the exclusive on this featurette clip, so you’ll have to watch it over there by clicking the image above. Among the updated A-wings, Y-wings, and B-Wings, the latter’s new design inspired by concept art by Ralph McQuarrie and Joe Johnston, a bunch of other familiar ships have been confirmed to be present in the final battle:

Naboo Starfighter from The Phantom Menace

U-Wing from Rogue One

Medical Frigate from Empire Strikes Back

Quad Jumper from The Force Awakens

Resistance Bomber from The Last Jedi

A Mandalorian ship from The Clone Wars

Ghost from Star Wars Rebels

The Three Aces from Star Wars Resistance

Transport Ship from Star Tours

There are countless other ships that Lucasfilm had in their library which helped populate the massive fleet in the movie. However, the sheer magnitude of ships was so big that they also created 55 new ships to throw in there. That’s a lot of work for ships that only see a few minutes of screen time, and most of them are only seen for a few seconds at a time.

This clip comes from a featurette called “A Final Alliance,” which will be included on Target’s exclusive edition of The Rise of Skywalker on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. This little tease just might be enticing enough for you to change your pre-order to Target if you haven’t ordered it from there already. Frankly, we can’t wait to check out that massive fleet and see what other ships we can see, not to mention the feature length documentary on the making of the movie itself.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives on digital on March 17, then hits 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on March 31.