After Comic-Con offered up our first look at a new Sith Trooper, a new TIE Fighter, and the promise of a comic book fleshing out the story of the Knights of Ren, it seemed like we might be done with revelations from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But there’s one last tidbit, albeit a vague one, that came from director Kevin Smith over the weekend.

In case you hadn’t heard, Kevin Smith had a heart attack early in 2018, and it prompted him to lose a bunch of weight and start living a healthier lifestyle. Upon his recovery, J.J. Abrams promised to have Kevin Smith see the set of The Rise of Skywalker. Since Abrams is a man of his word, Smith visited Pinewood Studios across the pond, but there’s one set that he decided to avoid seeing, because it was the setting of The Rise of Skywalker’s final shot, and he was told it will “melt your mind.”

Kevin Smith was at Comic-Con promoting the last installment of his own saga in the form of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (watch the trailer here). It was there that IGN caught up with him, and Smith shared an enticing tidbit while he was on set. The director recalled:

“There was a scuttlebutt about the set there at Pinewood. They’re like, ‘You have to see this. When you see it, it will melt your mind.’ So I ask J.J., ‘They keep telling me I should see the set.’ He’s like, ‘Don’t. It’s the last shot of the movie. You don’t want this spoiled. You want to be in a theater when this happens. Trust me.'”

How can you not want to see the set of the final shot of the movie? Well, some of the crew who had already seen the set made a case for avoiding it. Smith said, “Other people on the crew were like, ‘Bro, I wish I hadn’t seen it, but it will melt your mind.'”

Ultimately, Abrams and some of the crew members were able to convince Kevin Smith to wait until the movie arrives in theaters before he catches a glimpse of this set. The director explained:

“As inquisitive as I am, and as curious as I am, I desperately wanted to go look. But when you talk to the magician, and the magician is like, ‘Trust me on this one.’ You know, sometimes as human beings we want to know how they pull the rabbit out of the hat, but J.J. is such a magical magician that I’m just like, ‘ You know what? Do it. Trick me. I’ll wait and get tricked.’ Even though I could have seen what it was, I was like, ‘I’ll sit back. I like your plan.’ He’s never let me down so far.”

What could this final shot be? Since this is the end of the Skywalker saga, it has to be something powerful, something hopeful, something that wraps up three trilogies. The best we can guess is that maybe the final shot is some kind of new training ground where Rey has chosen to start a new regime of Force sensitive warriors. Maybe there are statues of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda and Luke Skywalker outside of it. But I’m not sure that sounds like something that would melt minds. What else could it be? Our imaginations will have to run wild for now.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.