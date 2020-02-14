The Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series is coming back for one more season on Disney+, and fans have never been more happy to see a bunch of Clone Troopers gearing up for another battle. A new trailer for what will be the final season of the beloved Star Wars show shines a light on the ragtag unit of soldiers in Squad 99, known as The Bad Batch. Why? Because they’re a handful of clones deemed defective, each one having a desirable mutation that helps them on the battlefield. Meet them in the new Star Wars: The Clone Wars trailer below.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Trailer – Squad 99

The Bad Batch was glimpsed in the animatic development reels that were shown to fans when The Clone Wars wasn’t meant to return for any new episodes. But now that the show is returning, we’re getting introduced to the squad all over again. Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Crosshair certainly look like forces to be reckoned with, and the action they get into looks even better.

Don’t forget, these aren’t the only new Clone Troopers that we’re going to be seeing. There’s a whole faction of them who have their armor painted in honor of the return of Jedi ally Ahsoka Tano, another beloved character we can’t wait to see back in the fight. We’ll be rooting for them throughout the show, but let’s not forget, a victory in the Clone Wars will inevitably become a victory for what will become the Galactic Empire.

Even though this is the final season of The Clone Wars, we’re hoping that Lucasfilm will have Dave Filoni working behind the scenes on another animated series sooner than later. But he might be too busy with The Mandalorian, so perhaps someone else will have to step up to the plate on the animation side.

Watch the previous trailer for the final season of The Clone Wars right here.

From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of “The Mandalorian,” the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Created by George Lucas, with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/Supervising Director, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” stars Matt Lanter as “Anakin Skywalker,” Ashley Eckstein as “Ahsoka Tano,” Dee Bradley Baker as “Captain Rex” and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” Katee Sackhoff as “Bo-Katan,” and Sam Witwer as “Maul.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars returns on Disney+ for a final season starting on February 21, 2020.