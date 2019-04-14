Last summer, Star Wars fans had their world rocked when a surprise announcement signaled the return of the animated series The Clone Wars. Now we’re much close to the show’s comeback, this time by way of Disney+, and a new trailer has revealed the return of a certain Jedi.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars season seven is bringing back Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), who left behind her master Anakin Skywalker and the rest of the Jedi Council to venture out on her own. The full trailer shows where she finds some new friends, but it also dives even further into the titular war, showing familiar Jedi in battle, the Clone Troopers by their side, and a villain that fans will be excited to see all over again. Watch the Star Wars The Clone Wars season 7 trailer below.

Star Wars The Clone Wars Season 7 Trailer

As you can see above, Ahsoka spends some time in the seedy underworld of Coruscant, making some new friends along the way. But eventually, she finds her way back to helping the Jedi in the Clone Wars, and she even gets a new outfit of troopers to command, each with their helmet face painted orange with the white markings of her face on them. You can see an animatic version of the full clip below, as revealed during the panel:

Of course, those aren’t the only new Clone Troopers on the scene. Some key troopers have been lost in combat, giving a chance for Clone Force 99, or The Bad Batch, to step up and kick some battle droid ass. The ragtag group of troopers were teased in the development footage that was released when the show wasn’t supposed to come back for anymore episodes, but now we get to see them in their full glory.

As the animatic above also shows, Ahsoka joins back up with Anakin Skywalker. And as the trailer reveals, he gives back her dual lightsabers, but this time with blue blades instead of green. We’ll get to see those blades clash with a familiar Sith villain as Darth Maul shows up at the end of this trailer. It’s a nice touch that he mentions hoping for a rematch with Obi-Wan Kenobi, and we know that he gets his wish much later on thanks to Star Wars Rebels.