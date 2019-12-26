There have been endless debates about whether or not the recent Star Wars sequels are good, if the Star Wars prequels deserve to be reconsidered, and what the future of the sci-fi franchise will be. But if there’s one thing that all fans can agree on, it’s that the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated movie is absolute trash. If you’ve never had the displeasure, we’ll let the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Honest Trailer do the heavy lifting for you.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Honest Trailer

Did you know there’s a baby Hutt in this movie called Rotta? Oh, and it gets worse, because the original annoying version of Ahsoka Tano nicknames him stinky. What is this, a Nickelodeon cartoon?

It’s obvious this was cranked out to capitalize on the popularity of the 2D animated Clone Wars series from Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky. But the animation style here is stiff, ugly, and lazy. I can’t believe I didn’t notice how many times characters just cross their arms at the end of scenes.

The only redeeming part of this movie is that it paved the way for Dave Filoni to create The Clone Wars animated series, which was better than the movie in almost every way. The animation got better, it really dug into Star Wars in a compelling way, and it completely turned around Ahsoka Tano as a character, resulting in one of the most popular Jedi characters from the modern Star Wars era. So when the hell is she going to get a live-action movie? After all, she makes an “appearance” in The Rise of Skywalker.