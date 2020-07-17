This year has plenty of new Star Wars Black Series figures coming to shelves. Not only is the Star Wars Rebels line finishing up and being re-released to allow collectors to grab the entire roster of characters from the animated series, but there are outstanding nostalgic runs of figures for the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, and characters joining the Black Series who have never been given 6-inch action figures before. But Hasbro isn’t done announcing new figures yet.

This fall will bring few new additions to the 2020 Star Wars Black Series figures roster, and they all come from the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Fans of different versions of Mandalorians will be very happy with at least two of the new figures, one of which includes Darth Maul’s Mandalorian Super Commando. Check out all of the new The Clone Wars Black Series figures below..

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Black Series Figures

First up, Ahsoka Tano is getting another Black Series figure. However, this one is a little different from the updated re-release coming this year. Instead of having a head sculpt that imagines how Ahsoka migt look in the real world, this version features a slightly cocky smirk and features that are pulled from the animated version of the character. She still comes with two lightsabers and is ready for battle.

Joining Ahsoka Tano will be a 6-inch version of the Clone Troopers from the 332nd Company, which has been assigned to fight with the Jedi and has given their armor a paint job styled after the marks on her face. You’ll probably want to get a bunch of these in order to give Ahsoka a grand army.

Joining the expanding line of Mandalorian characters in the Black Series, we have a Mandalorian Loyalist, one of many fighting to save Mandalore. The paint job isn’t dissimilar from that of Jango Fett, but he comes with a different jetpack, and though he also has two pistals, they’re not the same as Jango’s western inspired guns. But this isn’t the coolest new Mandalorian on the scene.

In The Clone Wars, the villainous Darth Maul has his own legion of Mandalorian Super Commandos. They even have horns protruding from their helmets, and along with the red, black and gray design of the armor, they look pretty badass. The figure also comes with dual pistols, not to mention some thick, armed gauntlets.

All of these figures will be available for pre-order for $25 each exclusively from Walmart.com today, July 17, starting at 10:00 A.M. EST, but they won’t ship until sometime this fall. It’s all part of the Walmart Collector Con initiative that is ushering in an entire wave of collectibles that Walmart will start carrying. You can see more images of the figures over at io9, who revealed them exclusively.