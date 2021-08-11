Last fall, Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio ILMxLAB and Oculus Quest sent fans into a galaxy far, far away with the immersive, entertaining VR adventure Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. But that was just the first part of the exciting adventure.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call will have players stepping into the wilds of Batuu, looking for a lost artifact that Galaxy’s Edge shop owner Dok-Ondar is trying to get his hands on. But this time, they’ll be joined by a new character and will have to contend with a menacing new villain. Get a sneak peek in the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Part 2 trailer below.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Part 2 Trailer

In the first installment of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, players stepped into the shoes of a droid repair technician who crash lands on Batuu after a pirate attack and is forced to face off with dangerous droids and bounty hunters. The second part will continue the adventure, allowing players to explore even more beyond the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost in the Batuu wilds.

We already knew Dok-Ondar was coming to Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, and it turns out he’s the one offering players a new job in Seezelslak’s Cantina. They will be tasked with tracking down a lost artifact, and they’ll be helped by Lens Kamo (voiced by Karla Crome of Carnival Row), the badass daughter of scholar parents who developed a healthy respect for history. She’s basically a female version of Indiana Jones, complete with a penchant for treasure hunting and getting artifacts out of sites without harming them. That includes keeping them out of reach of the destructive collectors.

Speaking of destructive collectors, players will have to deal with Baron Attsmun (voiced by Mark Rolston of The Shawshank Redemption), an ultra-wealthy industrialist who first appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and sells cybernetic parts throughout the galaxy. On the surface, it looks like Attsmun is selflessly helping a lot of people, but underneath lurks a cruel, detached perspective on the galaxy and its people.

What to Expect from Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Part 2

The first part of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge was mostly a VR shooter. But when we spoke with game director Jose Perez III about the future of the franchise, he teased that there were some “pretty dramatic mechanical changes that will happen.” Perez also teased, “For the tales, moving forward, you can expect that not all of them are going to be about the shooting mechanics and the training remotes or even the lightsaber. We’re going to be playing with different things as we move on.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call:

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will give players the opportunity to live their own adventure and explore a new part of a galaxy far, far away in virtual reality. The original story will feature both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe with multiple styles of gameplay and difficulty settings to accommodate a wide variety of players, from Star Wars fans to VR gamers alike. Primarily taking place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the planet of Batuu, the adventure is set on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the epic new land at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Last Call will continue to extend the storytelling of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge like never before and for the first time, at home.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call will arrive this fall, but it doesn’t have a specific release date yet.