Last year, ILMxLAB brought the world of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge into the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. But the immersive VR shooter adventure was just the beginning, and a sequel to the game is coming later this year to expand the video game world inspired by the Disney theme park expansion. Teasing a glimpse at what’s to come in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Part II, a new piece of concept art has been released featuring a familiar face from Batuu.

ILMxLAB released this piece of concept art featuring Galaxy’s Edge antiquities shop owner Dok-Ondar.

Dok-Ondar is pictured in the artwork (by Eric Tobiason) sitting in Seezelslak’s Cantina, the Black Spire Outpost bar on Batuu that served as a hub for the first installment of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. He’s accompanied by his trust translation droid too. Game director Jose Perez III said in a statement:

“Dok-Ondar and his famous antiquities shop rests at the heart of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. At ILMxLAB we are having a blast exploring more of his story and building on the lore for one of Black Spire Outpost’s most memorable characters. Being next to Dok-Ondar in virtual reality for the first time is truly a magical moment and we can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

If you haven’t been to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland or Walt Disney World, the Ithorian trader owns the antiquities shop where fans can buy various souvenirs, including lightsabers and kyber crystals, within the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu. The shop is covered in artifacts from the history of the Star Wars saga, making for a location full of Easter eggs for longtime fans. With Dok-Ondar coming into the game, maybe he’ll have some interesting items you can add to your inventory in Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

In the first installment of Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, players stepped into the shoes of a droid repair technician who crash lands on Batuu after a pirate attack and is forced to face off with dangerous droids and bounty hunters. The second part will continue the adventure, allowing players to explore even more beyond the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost, and visit other places and eras in the Star Wars galaxy through two more legendary tales, but specifics on the new story are still under wraps.

When we spoke with director Jose Perez III about the future of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, he teased that there were some “pretty dramatic mechanical changes that will happen,” but he stopped short of getting too specific. But he did add, “For the tales, moving forward, you can expect that not all of them are going to be about the shooting mechanics and the training remotes or even the lightsaber. We’re going to be playing with different things as we move on.”

We’re not sure when Star Wars: Tales of the Galaxy’s Edge Part II will arrive this year, but we’ll keep you posted.