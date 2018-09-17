We’re just a few weeks away from the debut of the latest entry in the Star Wars universe, a new animated series called Star Wars Resistance. Set during the time period of the latest Star Wars trilogy, the series will introduce to a new set of characters who are fighting with the Resistance against the tyrannical First Order, but you can meet them right now in a new Star Wars Resistance featurette.

Watch the Star Wars Resistance Featurette

This new Star Wars Resistance featurette focuses on the team known as The Aces, five of the best pilots in the galaxy, each with their own signature flying styles and personalities.

First up, there’s Torra Doza (voiced by Myrna Velasco). She’s the daughter of Captain Doza, who is in command of the space station known as the Colossus. She’s described as being very passionate and deeply cares for those close to her, but she has a little finding friends. But then she meets the show’s main character Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono, and there’s might be something there.

Next, we’ve got Hype Fazon (voiced by Donald Faison), one of the few characters who was inspired by the actor playing him. He’s a Rodian, and he’s a total ball of energy. He also happens to be the best pilot on the platform, and he’s definitely cocky because of it.

Adding some muscle to the group is Griff Halloran (voiced by Stephen Stanton). He shares one interesting trait with Finn from The Force Awakens, because he’s also defected from the bad guys. Griff used to be an Imperial TIE Fighter pilot. He still uses his old gear from the Imperial days, and even his ship’s cockpit looks like one from an old TIE Fighter. He’s a grumpy old man too.

Also on The Aces is Freya Fenris (voiced by Mary Elizabeth McGlynn). She’s the more serious and stuck-up of the group, but she’s also trustworthy and reliable. Don’t expect to catch her cracking a smile.

Finally, we have Bo Keevil, whose voice actor wasn’t named in this featurette for some reason. He appears to be of the Kel Dor race, the same as Jedi Master Plo Koon from the Star Wars prequels. He’s the daredevil pilot of the crew, always wrecking his ship, which can go into any configuration. He’s not a bad pilot, but he’s always pushing things to the limit.

The rest of the voice cast includes Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales), Jim Rash (Community), and Rachel Butera (Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time).

Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

Resistance fighter Poe Dameron tasks young pilot Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono with spying on the First Order. At the time, little was known about the secretive organization and its strength. In order to fulfill his mission, Kaz travels to the space station Colossus, which is being used by many ships as a port to refuel and do repairs. However, there are also dangerous races taking place there. After Kaz bragged with his piloting skills at his arrival there, he is soon drawn into one of the races…

Star Wars Resistance comes to Disney Channel with a one-hour premiere at 10pm (ET/PT) on October 7, 2018.