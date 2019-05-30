This week brings the official opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, allowing fans to immerse themselves in a galaxy far, far away in a way that no one ever though would be possible. We’ve already covered what it’s like to experience the world of Batuu in the impressive and extensive expansion of Disneyland. But now you an get a look through the eyes of some passionate fans who were the first to experience Galaxy’s Edge before any of the general public. It just might bring a tear to your eye.

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Video

A professional droid builder, an adorable, excitable young girl, and a family of charitable cosplayers journeyed into Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and the looks on their faces as they walk around the Disneyland creation tells you everything you need to know. The smiles on their faces and the years welling up in their eyes convey more than words every could about the kind of miracle that the Imagineers behind the world’s most famous theme park have pulled off.

We have quite the assembly of coverage from inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. On top of a general reaction and footage from inside the theme park with our own Peter Sciretta, we also have a deep dive into the incredible assembly of merchandise you’ll throw your money at, the colorful and offbeat food and drink selections, and the new of experience of being able to throw back some alcoholic libations within Disneyland itself.

This will keep Disneyland even more endlessly packed for years to come, and it’s only going to get better once the Rise of the Resistance ride gets up and running sometime later this year. For now, the experience itself looks like it will be well worth the money for those who were lucky enough to get in within the first month of operation. We’ll have plenty more from Galaxy’s Edge after our own Peter Sciretta does some more exploring in Batuu this week, so stay tuned.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge held its opening ceremony at Disneyland with George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Billy Dee Williams and Mark Hamill in attendance. There was even a touching shoutout to the late Peter Mayhew as the Millennium Falcon was kickstarted into ignition. Watch below.