Review: ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Food is Colorful, Offbeat, and Often Delicious

(Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens this week and it’s too big and too immersive to be contained in a single review. Our extensive coverage will be collected here.)

Like any theme park land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland features a variety of food for you to enjoy, all of it themed as if it came from a galaxy far, far away. We had food we loved, food we liked, food that barely missed the mark, and yes, food that we didn’t even finish because…yuck.

When you visit Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, here’s what you should eat and drink. And what you should avoid.

The Milk Stand

First, let’s talk about the Milk Stand, where they sell frozen cups of both Blue Bantha Milk (the same that we saw Luke Skywalker drinking in A New Hope) and Green Milk (the same which we saw Luke milking from the Thala-sirens in The Last Jedi). When I was in Black Spire Outpost, there was a long line to try these two beverages. I think most people, including Disney, were hoping they could be to Galaxy’s Edge what Butterbeer is at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios. I braved the line and got the Blue Milk because, at $8 a glass, I decided it wasn’t worth getting both. I had also heard that the green milk has a grassy aftertaste and that the Blue version was better, hence my choice.

It should be noted that both of the milks are made of non-dairy blends of coconut and rice milk, which probably means that more guests with varied dietary restrictions can try them. The Blue Milk tastes like berry yogurt, with the flavor dialed down. The mixture feels thicker than your normal slushie, but not quite as thick as a milkshake. Honestly, I was not impressed. (Sidenote: the green milk actually has a very yellowish color and looks more yellow than green in person.)

Here are the ingredients:

Blue Milk: Coconut and rice milk with dragonfruit, pineapple, lime and watermelon flavoring

Green Milk: Coconut and rice milk with Mandarin Orange, Passion Fruit, Grapefruit, and Orange Blossom flavoring.

I know everyone going to Galaxy’s Edge will need to try the same Blue Milk that Luke Skywalker drank, but everyone I talked to seemed disappointed. It’s not great. I even saw people throwing out their cups before finishing the beverage. And let’s be clear: this is an $8 beverage in a really small cup. So I’d save your money and not spend it at the Milk Stand. Believe me, you’ll need the credits to buy things elsewhere in the land.

Kat Saka’s Kettle

At Kat Saka’s Kettle, you can munch on Outpost Mix, a sweet, savory snack made with popcorn created by Batuu farmer Kat Saka, who collects spices from around the galaxy. I have yet to taste it, but I’ve heard that the sweet pieces of popcorn taste like fruit loops while the spicy pieces only have a little bit of spice to them. You can also buy beverages here as well.

Ronto Roasters

Ronto Roasters is easy to see from a distance, with their large podracer engine calling you from afar. The engine (as seen in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace) has been repurposed as a roasting grill, and a former smelter droid can be seen turning the spit of meats. You might recognize the droid as seen in Jabba the Hutt’s palace in Return of the Jedi.

The quick service food location offers just a couple of offerings both in the morning and at night, alongside some signature beverages. I was able to try the Ronto Wrap, which was quite tasty and highly recommended. There are a few seats here, but I think the food is intended to be munched on while you’re exploring Batuu.

Here is the full menu:

Entrées

Ronto Wrap: Roasted Pork, Grilled Pork Sausage, Peppercorn Sauce, tangy Slaw, wrapped in Pita.

Nuna Turkey Jerky available in sweet or spicy.

Breakfast

Ronto Morning Wrap: Scrambled Eggs, Grilled Pork Sausage, Shredded Cheddar, Peppercorn Sauce, wrapped in Pita.

Rising Moons Overnight Oats: Oats, Dragon Fruit, Yogurt, Seasonal Fruit.

Specialty Beverages

Tatooine Sunset: Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, Odwalla® Lemonade with Melon and Blueberry.

Meiloorun Juice: Barrilitos Aguas Frescas Pineapple, Simply Lemonade with Blueberry, White Cranberry Juice, Lemon Juice, and Desert Pear Sour Sarlacc Minute Maid Limeade with Raspberry and spicy Mango.

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo

This is the big sitdown counter service restaurant in Galaxy’s Edge. Housed in a working hangar bay, the dishes are all early creations that look very otherworldly. Here’s the official description:

“Chef Strono “Cookie” Tuggs has docked a food freighter loaded with fresh supplies and is ready to satisfy the appetites of visitors and locals alike with an array of exotic offerings. His planet-hopping travels allow him to prepare fare with unusual flavors that delight customers.”

You can either eat inside the spacious hangar or grab a table in the rustic outdoor seating area surrounded by the crumbling walls of the old marketplace. The inside has booths situated inside shipping containers and even has some crates hung from the vaulted ceilings. The seats are repurposed space barrels. You even eat from intergalactic metal space sporks that look cool. That’s right, even the silverware looks cool! The seating outside has some worn tarps hanging overhead to help with the sunny seasons.

I tried the Fried Endorian Tip-yip, which is fried Chicken, Roasted Vegetables, Potato Mash and Herb Gravy. I really didn’t like the taste of the gravy and it ruined the dish for me. What I did love, and is currently the best thing I ate at Galaxy’s Edge, is the Smoked Kaadu Ribs. These are sticky pork ribs on a cabbage slaw and with a blueberry corn muffin. It’s very sweet and unlike any ribs I’ve ever had before. I highly recommend it.

I also tried the Batuu-bon, a Chocolate Cake, White Chocolate Mousse, Coffee Custard which is very similar to one of the desserts they serve in Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom park. It was as good as expected. The Phattro drink is Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, Odwalla Lemonade, Desert Pear, and has a sweet and spicy kick.

Note that the Blue and Green Milk are not available here. The Cantina has a non-frozen version of the Blue Milk, but if you want the frozen milk, you need to go to the Milk Stand.

Here is a look at the full menu:

Breakfast

Rising Moons Overnight Oats: Oats, Dragon Fruit, Yogurt, Seasonal Fruit

Oats, Dragon Fruit, Yogurt, Seasonal Fruit Bright Suns Morning: Three-Cheese Egg Bite, Pork Sausage, Purple Potato Hash, Mini Mustafarian Lava Roll

Three-Cheese Egg Bite, Pork Sausage, Purple Potato Hash, Mini Mustafarian Lava Roll Mustafarian Lava Roll: sweet galactic delight

Lunch & Dinner

Felucian Garden Spread (Lunch Only): Plant-based “Kefta”, Herb Hummus, Tomato-Cucumber Relish, Pita

Braised Shaak Roast (Dinner Only): Beef Pot Roast, Cavatelli Pasta, Wilted Kale, Mushrooms

Ithorian Garden Loaf (Dinner Only): Plant-based “Meatloaf”, Roasted Vegetable Potato Mash, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom Sauce

Smoked Kaadu Ribs: Sticky Pork Ribs, Blueberry Corn Muffin, Cabbage Slaw

Roasted Endorian Tip-Yip Salad: Marinated Chicken, Mixed Greens, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Quinoa, and Pumpkin Seeds, tossed in Green Curry Ranch

Fried Endorian Tip-yip: crispy Chicken, Roasted Vegetables, Potato Mash, Herb Gravy

Yobshrimp Noodle Salad: Chilled Shrimp, Marinated Noodles, Vegetables, Cilantro

Desserts

Oi-oi Puff: Raspberry Cream Puff, Passion Fruit Mousse

Raspberry Cream Puff, Passion Fruit Mousse Batuu-bon: Chocolate Cake, White Chocolate Mousse, Coffee Custard

Specialty Beverages