When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland earlier this summer, we covered it quite extensively. But how did the grand opening of the Star Wars expansion at Disney World fare this week? Well, it should come as no surprise that the crowds waiting to get into Galaxy’s Edge arrived in the wee hours of the morning, resulting in the new land hitting capacity within minutes of the park opening. But will the attraction slow down quickly as it did in Disneyland?

Disney’s Hollywood Studios was completely packed thanks to the opening of Galaxy’s Edge, and the park even opened significantly earlier to deal with the big crowds waiting for their first trip to Batuu.

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in Disney World, reservations for building lightsabers and droids filled quickly, just as they did in Disneyland. That’s exactly what happened during each reservation window for the land’s soft opening in June as well. They’re two of the most coveted experiences in the land despite the fact that being able to do them requires a hefty chunk of cash.

Meanwhile, the line for the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run ride hit 300 minutes (via Cinema Blend) when Galaxy’s Edge first opened. That’s a five-hour wait for the opportunity to hop in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and fly the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy yourself.

The Line for the Millennium Falcon Smuggler’s Run Ride is the LONGEST You’ve Ever Seen!! #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/QY248JiUAk — Ziggy Knows Disney (@disneyziggy) August 29, 2019

But as the day went on, it dropped to 195 minutes, but it was curiously significantly lower in the evening. Inside the Magic noted that around 6pm local time, the wait for Smuggler’s Run was only 80 minutes, or just under an hour and a half. Meanwhile, the Avatar attraction Flight of Passage had an 85 minute wait. On opening day, the older yet popular attraction inspired by James Cameron’s movie had a longer wait than the brand new Star Wars attraction. Could this be a sign of more attendance issues?