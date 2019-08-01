When Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge opened in Disneyland this summer, it was groundbreaking for a few reasons. Not only was it the first theme park expansion dedicated entirely to Star Wars, but Oga’s Cantina marked the first time that alcohol would be available in the park outside of the the exclusive Club 33 and other private events on park grounds. Now, Walt Disney World in Florida will offer another first in Galaxy’s Edge when it opens in August: alcoholic beverages will be available in the land there outside of Oga’s Cantina.

WDW News Today has learned that Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo and Ronto Roasters will each have two alcoholic beverages available to order, each location having a different mixed spirit and beer. Here’s what each of the alcoholic beverages on the menu will be, along with the astronomical theme park price tag:

Docking Bay Food and Cargo

Takodana Quencher – Bacardi Dragon Berry Rum, Blue Curaçao, Simple Orange with Pineapple, Kiwi – $15.00

Disney World has been more relaxed about the availability of alcohol than Disneyland for awhile. The theme park introduced the “Be Our Guest” restaurant, inspired by Beauty and the Beast, which made beer and wine available in the Magic Kingdom. Is there any chance that Disneyland could follow suit in the future? Maybe that’ll be a surprise for when the second attraction opens at Galaxy’s Edge there later this year.