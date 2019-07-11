One of the few disappointments regarding the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in California was that Rise of the Resistance, the new expansion’s most advanced ride, would not be ready in time for the land’s grand debut. But now the official opening dates have been revealed for both Disneyland and Disney World, and they’re accompanied by a cool new poster featuring Kylo Ren looming over the action. Get all the details below.

Rise of the Resistance Opening Dates

According to the official DisneyParks blog, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which is being touted as “the most immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined in a Disney Park,” will open at Walt Disney World first, blasting opens its doors and letting fans inside on December 5, 2019, which happens to be Walt Disney’s birthday. Disneyland visitors will have to wait until January 17, 2020 for the west coast version of the attraction to open. That seems like a fair trade-off since California visitors had a head start on the Florida park. (Anaheim’s Galaxy’s Edge opened on May 31, and the Walt Disney World version will open on August 29.)

Here’s a new poster to celebrate the new opening date announcements:

Here’s the official description of the attraction from the DisneyParks blog:

When it opens, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will blur the lines between fantasy and reality and will put guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. Guests will be recruited to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base. Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer. With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren.

Back in January, rumors began to fly that this would be a 28-minute experience from entrance to exit, and that the attraction will house a total of 305 animatronic figures and droids, 50-100 of which are expected to be Stormtroopers. There are supposedly 18 different show scenes and five different ride systems, and if you want beat-for-beat details about what’s in store, you can find those here.

This is a sorely-needed attraction for Disney, who seems to have drastically overestimated the number of people who would be visiting Galaxy’s Edge in California during its opening months. For a family to pay the astronomical sums of money required to visit the park (and buy lightsabers, droids, food, and so on), it only makes sense that guests would want to wait for both major attractions to be open so they can get the full experience.