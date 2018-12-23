As has become customary with any new Star Wars saga film, very little is known about what is coming in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Star Wars Episode 9 is currently in production, and very few secrets are making their way on to the web, which isn’t surprising since Mark Hamill recently compared the secrecy surrounding the franchise as something akin to being in the CIA. But with rumblings of a teaser trailer not far off, one new detail has emerged about the Star Wars Episode 9 setting.

Find out how long after Star Wars: The Last Jedi the events of Star Wars Episode 9 will take place.

In the latest issue of Empire Magazine, an article about Star Wars Episode 9 reveals the setting of the sequel:

John Boyega has confirmed that Star Wars: Episode #IX takes place ONE YEAR after the events of 'The Last Jedi'. [Empire Issue] pic.twitter.com/wC8iOV9Bv6 — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) December 22, 2018

If you don’t want to zoom in and read the entire article, the key piece of information comes courtesy of John Boyega, who has confirmed that Star Wars Episode 9 takes place roughly one year after the events of The Last Jedi. Coincidentally enough, it was Boyega who provided a previous detail that teased the possibility of a time jump between the two movies. Back in May, Boyega said this before the start of production:

“I can’t wait to start shooting the next and final leg of the franchise. The first step is growing out my hair, so you can wait for the trailer to see why.”

The fact that Boyega was growing out his hair to reprise his role as Finn, the defected Stormtrooper turned Rebel scum, was a good indicator that a decent amount of time was going to pass after the events of The Last Jedi. That goes back to the style of the original trilogy which had a good amount of time pass between trilogy chapters, unlike the passage of time between The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, which was essentially no time at all.

A time jump for Star Wars Episode 9 makes sense since the end of The Last Jedi saw the Resistance putting out the call to any remaining allies to help them in the fight against the First Order. Luke Skywalker’s last stand against Kylo Ren and his fleet of walkers was meant to be the spark that brought more to the cause of the Resistance, and the end of The Last Jedi seemed to tease that it was going to work. So picking up a year after the events of that movie allow us to catch up with a Resistance who might have more numbers and resources to keep fighting back against the First Order.

Hopefully we’ll learn a lot more about Star Wars Episode 9 soon with rumors of a teaser trailer not far off. Stay tuned.