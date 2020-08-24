Last year, Star Wars fans were disappointed to see that Hasbro didn’t release any traditional 3.75-inch action figures for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It seems the toy company is leaving behind the action figure line that is usually geared towards kids in favor of The Vintage Collection and Black Series figures. But Hasbro is celebrating the classic style figures, perhaps one last time, with the release of eight new action figure five-packs in a new Celebrate the Saga series. But they’ll only be around for a limited time.

These new collection of figures come from all across the saga, and in their reveal on StarWars.com, it specifically says that fans can pick them up “before these figures go into the vault,” which makes us think the 3.75-inch line of more simple play-friendly figures is truly gone for good. That’s a real shame, but it’s not as if there’s a shortage of Star Wars figures out there. Anyway, here’s the full line-up of Star Wars Celebrate the Saga action figures and where you can get them.

The Jedi Order

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Mace Windu

Anakin Skywalker

Yoda

R7-A7

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, and Big Bad Toy Store.

The Galactic Republic

501st Legion Trooper

Phase I Clone Trooper

Shock Trooper

Commander Cody

OOM-10

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, and Big Bad Toy Store.

The Galactic Empire

TIE Fighter Pilot

Snowtrooper

Stormtrooper Squad Leader

Scout Trooper

R2-Q5

Available for pre-order exclusively at Best Buy.

The Bounty Hunters

R5-P8

Jango Fett

Boba Fett

Bossk

IG-88

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, and Big Bad Toy Store.

The Sith

Kylo Ren

Darth Vader

Darth Maul

Emperor Palpatine

TC-4

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, and Big Bad Toy Store.

The Rebel Alliance

R2-D2

Han Solo (Bespin)

Princess Leia (Hoth)

Chewbacca

Luke Skywalker (Jedi Knight)

Available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon.

The First Order

Flametrooper

Captain Phasma

General Hux

First Order Trooper Officer

Mouse Droid

BB-9E

Available for pre-order exclusively at Best Buy.

The Resistance

Poe Dameron

Rey

Finn

C-3PO

BB-8

Porg

Available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon.

All the figure sets are between $29.99 and $31.99 depending on where you buy them from, and they’re expected to ship in November, so they’ll make some good Christmas presents too.