Cool Stuff: Hasbro Releases New ‘Star Wars’ 3.75-Inch Action Figure Packs to Celebrate the Saga
Posted on Monday, August 24th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
Last year, Star Wars fans were disappointed to see that Hasbro didn’t release any traditional 3.75-inch action figures for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It seems the toy company is leaving behind the action figure line that is usually geared towards kids in favor of The Vintage Collection and Black Series figures. But Hasbro is celebrating the classic style figures, perhaps one last time, with the release of eight new action figure five-packs in a new Celebrate the Saga series. But they’ll only be around for a limited time.
These new collection of figures come from all across the saga, and in their reveal on StarWars.com, it specifically says that fans can pick them up “before these figures go into the vault,” which makes us think the 3.75-inch line of more simple play-friendly figures is truly gone for good. That’s a real shame, but it’s not as if there’s a shortage of Star Wars figures out there. Anyway, here’s the full line-up of Star Wars Celebrate the Saga action figures and where you can get them.
The Jedi Order
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Mace Windu
- Anakin Skywalker
- Yoda
- R7-A7
Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, and Big Bad Toy Store.
The Galactic Republic
- 501st Legion Trooper
- Phase I Clone Trooper
- Shock Trooper
- Commander Cody
- OOM-10
Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, and Big Bad Toy Store.
The Galactic Empire
- TIE Fighter Pilot
- Snowtrooper
- Stormtrooper Squad Leader
- Scout Trooper
- R2-Q5
Available for pre-order exclusively at Best Buy.
The Bounty Hunters
- R5-P8
- Jango Fett
- Boba Fett
- Bossk
- IG-88
Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, and Big Bad Toy Store.
The Sith
- Kylo Ren
- Darth Vader
- Darth Maul
- Emperor Palpatine
- TC-4
Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, and Big Bad Toy Store.
The Rebel Alliance
- R2-D2
- Han Solo (Bespin)
- Princess Leia (Hoth)
- Chewbacca
- Luke Skywalker (Jedi Knight)
Available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon.
The First Order
- Flametrooper
- Captain Phasma
- General Hux
- First Order Trooper Officer
- Mouse Droid
- BB-9E
Available for pre-order exclusively at Best Buy.
The Resistance
- Poe Dameron
- Rey
- Finn
- C-3PO
- BB-8
- Porg
Available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon.
All the figure sets are between $29.99 and $31.99 depending on where you buy them from, and they’re expected to ship in November, so they’ll make some good Christmas presents too.