Dominic Monaghan on His Role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dominic Monaghan says “there was so much stuff!” that didn’t make the final cut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, including additional background information about his character, Beaumont Kin:

“One of the things about my character that was a little bit more established—in terms of everything that we filmed—was that he was a code-breaker, Beaumont. So, a lot of the information that had come to our heroes had come through Beaumont.”

According to the film’s Visual Dictionary, Kin was a historian of the Jedi and the Sith. He used his knowledge of ancient languages to assist Rey with translating the Sacred Jedi Texts. Sadly, none of this information is in the already overstuffed movie – had it been, Monaghan’s Kin would have been a vital member of the Resistance, instead of another underdeveloped background character.

A Preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #1

Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #1, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, sees the fallen Jedi revisit the Lars homestead on Tatooine. In StarWars.com’s exclusive seven-page preview, Vader is searching for information on Luke Skywalker and seeking revenge on those who hid his son from him.

Darth Vader #1 kicks off the new ongoing series from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaelle Ienco on February 5.

Rumor: Jar Jar Binks to Return in Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series

Making Star Wars is reporting that Jar Jar Binks, the clumsy Gungan from 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, will make his live-action return in the upcoming untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

If this rumor turns out to be true, it’s a safe bet that actor Ahmed Best will reprise the role, considering he’s already coming back into the Star Wars family as the host of a game show called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Returns in February

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, returns for its seventh and final season on Disney+ on February 17, 2020. Set between Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the computer-animated series follows the exploits of Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars and introduced several new characters, including Ahsoka Tano, Captain Rex, and Cad Bane.

If you haven’t watched the series, the first six seasons are available on Disney+. When it first debuted in 2008, Star Wars: The Clone Wars wasn’t told in a linear fashion. To get the most out of your first-time watch (or rewatch), check out this official chronological guide to viewing the show’s 121 episodes, as well as the feature film that started it all.

Disney+ 4K Star Wars Visual Comparisons

Drew Stewart curates the Star Wars Visual Comparisons blog and has been working to create a visual guide to all the changes found in the new Disney+ 4K versions of the Star Wars films. Working with Bill Hunt of The Digital Bits, Stewart has completed work on in-depth reference guides to Star Wars: A New Hope and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

If you’ve heard about “Maclunkey,” and I know you have, you can thank Stewart for the discovery. The new insert of Greedo is only the tip of the iceberg, however. These visual guides are a fantastic resource for fans who want to spot all the various changes made to the films over the years. While we’re still saddled with the Special Edition releases of the Original Trilogy, I think the Disney+ 4K versions are the best versions of the films available without seeking out Harmy’s Despecialized Edition.

You can follow Drew Stewart for more insights on Twitter.

Disney Streaming Services Valued at $100 Billion

CNBC reports that Barclays estimated the value of Disney’s streaming services (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) at more than $100 billion, thanks to original programming like The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars show, and the most in-demand original streaming series in the US, according to Parrot Analytics. The estimated value of Disney’s streaming services is only expected to rise in the coming years, with more original programming from Lucasfilm, including new animated series, a Cassian Andor live-action series starring Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk (reprising their Rogue One roles), and the aforementioned Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor.

Star Wars Rebels Animated Series Getting a Sequel in 2020?

Kessel Run Transmissions released an exclusive via YouTube about the next major animated Star Wars series after the return of The Clone Wars. According to the channel, the series will be a sequel to Star Wars Rebels and will involve Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren traveling into the Unknown Regions to find Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Meanwhile, on the StarWarsLeaks subreddit, user TheThrowAwayEwok claims to have additional information about the series:

“The story is set during the height of the short-lived New Republic. We get to see the Republic Senate and explore some of the main galaxy post Return of the Jedi and before the sequels. But, I’m told only season 1 details this, and another show will truly delve into the New Republic.”

If these sources are to be trusted, the animated series will serve as the connective tissue between the Original Trilogy timeline and the Sequel Trilogy era, exploring the Unknown Regions and delving into what Force-sensitive characters like Ahsoka and Ezra are doing during the First Order’s rise to prominence.

Star Wars Explained: Phase One

Now that the Skywalker Saga has come to a close, Star Wars Explained is looking back on the first five years of the new Star Wars canon with a series of videos about the films, series, games, books, and comics that make up “Phase One” of the Disney era.

Kevin Smith Reviews Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

On his YouTube Channel, filmmaker and Star Wars aficionado Kevin Smith has an hour-long, spoiler-filled review of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back director was part of the “Additional Voices” cast for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and appeared as a background cameo in The Rise of Skywalker

LEGO Ultimate Collector Series scale Hoth Base

And finally, here’s a video tour of a custom-made LEGO Ultimate Collector Series scale Hoth Base, constructed by Youtuber The Lego Room over the course of a year and 16,000 LEGO pieces.

Until next time, may the Force be with you. Always.