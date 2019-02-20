In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

The latest on the Cassian Andor Disney+ prequel series

Disney+ prequel series A new board game is coming called Outer Rim

Former Lucasfilm Story Group member Kiri Hart ‘s new gig

‘s new gig The Art of Star Wars Rebels book announced

book announced Several familiar faces will be at this year’s Star Wars Celebration

Rumors about Star Wars: Episode IX

Just how terrible are the Stormtroopers at firing blasters?

And more!

Hearing some cool stuff about Episode IX. Particularly the material shot in Jordan. Rey/Kylo scenes framed like Leone. "All that 'Solo’s a western' stuff. Bullshit. IX is the western." — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) February 5, 2019

According to Variety reporter Kris Tapley’s sources, J.J. Abrams‘ Star Wars: Episode 9 is going to feel more like a western than Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

StarWarsUnderworld points us to ten new guests who will be appearing at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Chicago this April:

Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca in the saga), Temura Morrison (Jango Fett and clones in Attack of the Clones & Revenge of the Sith), Donald Faison (Hype Faizon on Star Wars Resistance), Jason Isaacs (the Grand Inquisitor on Star Wars Rebels), Myrna Valesco (Torra Doza on Resistance), Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla on Rebels), Michael Pennington (Moff Jerjerrod in Return of the Jedi), Catherine Taber (Padme Amidala on Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Dee Bradley Baker (Captain Rex and other clones on The Clone Wars and Rebels), and Tom Kane (Yoda on The Clone Wars).

And that’s not all: StarWars.com says that Ian McDiarmid, who played the Emperor/Darth Sidious, will also be present for the festivities, along with BB-8 puppeteer Brian Herring and voice actor Mark Dodson, who helped bring Jabba the Hutt’s cackling court jester Salacious B. Crumb to life.

As is the standard practice at fan conventions, all of the talent will be charging for photo ops and autographs. Pre-sales are open now, so act quickly if you want to lock down a pic with your favorite star.

Allow me to reintroduce you to CB-23. https://t.co/XQb0AxfNzQ #StarWarsResistance — Leland Chee (@HolocronKeeper) February 17, 2019

Those who have been watching Star Wars Resistance probably don’t need any reminding, but Lucasfilm’s Leland Chee shared this “reintroduction” to CB-23, a BB astromech unit who “serves as Poe Dameron’s co-pilot while BB-8 keeps tabs on Kaz and his spying mission.” You can read more about her at the link in the tweet.

Actor Alan Tudyk, who played K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, told ComicBook that he’s spoken with Rogue One co-star Diego Luna about Luna’s upcoming Cassian Andor prequel series for Disney+.

“Diego Luna is one of my favorite people on the planet. I know what they’re doing, and it’s very exciting. We talked about it.”

Will we see K-2 and Cassian together again? I’d bet money on it.

On October 1, 2019, fans will be able to read The Art of Star Wars Rebels, a new book from Dark Horse and Lucasfilm that “will chronicle the making of the show over its four-season run, complete with never-before-seen concept art and process pieces, along with exclusive commentary from creators Dave Filoni, Simon Kinberg, and Carrie Beck, among others.” If you’re a huge Rebels fan (or if you have one in your life), you can pre-order the book now.

It’s been a well-worn joke for years that the Stormtroopers are terrible shots, but there’s something about an official Lucasfilm account dunking on their aim that feels different than just a random fan edit.

In a now deleted tweet it appears #TheMandalorian may have also wrapped filming. The show has been filming since early October. If true it’s certainly possible a full trailer could be available at Celebration. We’ll see! I imagine we’ll hear something from Favreau soon. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/OiIk02CyAy — SWNN (@StarWarsNewsNet) February 16, 2019

StarWarsUnderworld gathered a couple of images from crew members that indicate Jon Favreau’s Disney+ series The Mandalorian has wrapped production on its first season. I’m fully expecting the first trailer to arrive during Celebration.

It seems as if Kiri Hart, one of the founding members of Lucasfilm’s Story Group, is no longer a part of that guiding force for the galaxy far, far away. Variety says Hart “now acts as a consultant for Lucasfilm,” and that she has a new job as the creative advisor for the Rideback TV Incubator, which pairs TV writers with experienced showrunners who act as mentors in the hopes of advancing the writers’ careers.

In a pair of interviews, Star Wars: Episode 9 actress Naomi Ackie explains that she doesn’t know what the title is for the movie yet, and while her character is still shrouded in mystery, she did mention that she shares the screen with John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac. So there’s a bit of fodder for speculation until we learn more.

Adam Driver has wrapped #EpisodeIX filming today! pic.twitter.com/zw2qPpGisP — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) February 15, 2019

To end a gig with hope, health, wonderment, unity, joy, integrity & awe of storytelling–in tact. To the dreamers, I can confirm, We. Gave. Our. All. Xx That's a wrap on principal photography: #StarWars Ep #IX. pic.twitter.com/PcqyP8C5a5 — Vic Mahoney (@VictoriaMahoney) February 15, 2019

Episode 9 wrapped production recently, and here are a few straggling photos we haven’t shared yet – including a 1977 Kenner plush Chewie doll that Kathleen Kennedy and the Lucasfilm team got for Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo as a wrap gift.

BleedingCool claims that “major” changes are coming to Marvel’s Star Wars comics “very shortly,” telling readers to “look for a new relaunched Star Wars #1, big new names coming on board the titles… with the Ages Of Republic, Rebellion and the like, seen as a stop gap for what is to come.”

Writing a Kylo Ren story later in the year.

And he'll be in at least one other #StarWars comic I'm writing too. https://t.co/dt15osVtHz — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) February 18, 2019

And speaking of comics, you may not have to wait until December to see Kylo Ren again, because author Tom Taylor revealed that the character will show up in at least two of the comics he’s working on.

StarWars.com has an excerpt from Claudia Gray‘s upcoming book Star Wars: Master & Apprentice, which peels back the curtain and provides more insight into the relationship between Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Fantasy Flight Games has announced a new board game called Star Wars: Outer Rim, which you can read all about at the link. Here’s a quick description:

In Outer Rim, you take on the role of an underworld denizen, setting out to make your mark on the galaxy. You’ll travel the Outer Rim in your personal ship, hire legendary Star Wars characters to join your crew, and try to become the most famous (or infamous) outlaw in the galaxy! But it won’t be easy. The warring factions of the galaxy roam the Outer Rim, hunting down the scum that have proven to be a thorn in their side, and other scoundrels looking to make their mark see you as the perfect target to bring down and bolster their own reputation. Do you have what it takes to survive in the Outer Rim and become a living legend?

JediNews tipped us to the fact that this Commander Cody Sixth Scale figure from Sideshow Collectibles and Hot Toys is now available for pre-order. It’ll set you back $243 and will ship sometime between January and March of next year. The good news? That’s so far away that by then, you’ll probably have forgotten that you spent almost $250 on a Star Wars figure!