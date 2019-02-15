Updated: We’ve added a couple of additional photos to the article. Our original story follows.

It’s official: principal photography on Star Wars: Episode 9 has been completed. Of course, now there’s going to be nearly a year of post-production, and certainly a few weeks of reshoots, but the bulk of the final film in the Skywalker Saga is in the can. This surely means a title reveal is just around the corner. Right?

To mark the occasion, director J.J. Abrams shared an image from the set, with series stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac having a moment.

Star Wars: Episode 9 Wraps Filming

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

The image finds the trio behind Rey, Finn, and Poe sharing an embrace in the middle of the desert with a small army of crew (and maybe an extra or two?) out of focus in the background. Our three heroes still look like themselves, dressed similarly to how they have in the past…save for Poe, who is wearing space suspenders. Anyway, he’s Oscar Isaac, so he can pull it off. There’s not too much to take in here, but this does confirm the existence of yet another desert planet, or at least a return to Jakku or Tatooine.

Interestingly, this looks like the rare occasion that all three of these characters are in the same scene. They were scattered for much of the two previous films, reuniting only for the final moments of The Last Jedi.

Since the titles of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Solo: A Star Wars Story were both announced on the day they wrapped, there’s a strong chance we’ll know what to call this movie very, very soon. In the meantime, get comfortable. The first trailer isn’t expected to arrive until Star Wars Celebration in April.

Star Wars: Episode 9 will star Ridley, Boyega, Isaac, Adam Driver and a bunch of newcomers, including Keri Russell, Matt Smith, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Naomi Ackie. It will hit theaters on December 20, 2019.

Update: John Boyega just shared a couple of wrap gifts in his Instagram stories. The first is a blaster he received from Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

The second is far more strange: it appears to be a The Amazing Spider-Man-related gift from his co-star Daisy Ridley:

Why would Ridley get Boyega an Oscorp Industries vial as a wrap gift? Is it an inside joke? Did he audition to play Spider-Man and didn’t get the part? Who knows!