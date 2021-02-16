In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Boba Fett to Appear in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters

StarWars.com recently announced War of the Bounty Hunters, an epic crossover that will reveal what Boba Fett experienced on his journey to deliver Han Solo to Jabba the Hutt. Running from May through October, it all kicks off with War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha #1 from author Charles Soule and artist Steve McNiven.

“The main story that we’re dealing with is a Boba Fett-focused crime epic, that involves Boba Fett going up against some of the heaviest hitters in the galaxy. It’s Jabba the Hutt. It’s Black Sun. It’s Darth Vader. And a bunch of others — factions and so on — that I think will be really interesting for the fans,” says Soule. “It’s basically Boba Fett, by himself, against all of these people.”

You can read all about this awesome upcoming crossover event and get a first look at some pages and panels at StarWars.com.

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy Rumored to Still Be Happening

In a yet-to-be-released interview with author Sariah Wilson, Rian Johnson (director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out) has confirmed that his Star Wars trilogy is still happening. Wilson asked the big question and while she didn’t disclose his full answer, she did take to Twitter to break the news. You can see the full tweet below.

I'm just going to post this now because I can see that I'm going to get a lot of requests – Yes, Rian's SW trilogy is still on. No dates or timelines because he has other projects going on, but it is happening. THAT IS ALL I KNOW ABOUT IT. ??? — Sariah Wilson (@sariahwilson) February 16, 2021

As you may recall, news that Rian Johnson would create a brand-new Star Wars trilogy was originally announced by Lucasfilm on November 9, 2017, shortly before the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. According to the original press release, Johnson will not only create a brand-new Star Wars trilogy, but he’s also set to write and direct the first film with longtime collaborator Ram Bergman onboard to produce.

Gina Carano No Longer Employed By Lucasfilm

Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune on the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, will no longer be on the show after sharing an anti-Semitic story on her Instagram. In a statement obtained by io9, a Lucasfilm spokesperson said that “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm planned to unveil Carano as the star of her own Disney+ series during the December investor’s day presentation but scrapped those plans following her November tweets (in which she mocked mask-wearing during the pandemic and another in which she falsely suggested voter fraud occurred during the 2020 presidential election). Multiple Star Wars series are in the works from executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, including Rangers of the New Republic, which could have potentially starred Carano.

Star Wars Insider Issue #200

Star Wars Insider #200 is on newsstands now, featuring exclusive interviews with Emperor Palpatine himself, Ian McDiarmid, and author Charles Soule. To mark the release of this milestone issue, StarWars.com caught up with Insider editor Chris Cooper and scoured Insider‘s archives for a look back at some covers you might remember.

The first issue of the Lucasfilm Fan Club Magazine, published in the fall of 1987, featured R2-D2 and C-3PO holding a cake decorated with 10 candles — marking the 10th anniversary of Star Wars. In his welcome letter, George Lucas wrote: “Ten years ago, when Star Wars premiered, I never dreamed that I would be writing a letter to members of a Lucasfilm Fan Club. What a decade this has been.” The first issue to be called Star Wars Insider hit newsstands in fall 1994, featuring Sir Alec Guinness on the cover. This “premier” issue included rare photos of the Star Wars Holiday Special, interviews with Carrie Fisher and Kenny Baker, and a special feature on the cult of Wedge.

Check out the full retrospective at StarWars.com.

More Inferno Squad Adventures?

Janina Gavankar, known by Star Wars fans for her role as Iden Versio in the 2017 video game Star Wars Battlefront II, hints that we’ll be seeing more of her and her fellow Inferno Squad teammates. On Twitter, the actress implied that we may catch up with her character near or during the events of The Mandalorian, which is set after the majority of the game’s campaign. Is she referring to an upcoming Battlefront III game, or perhaps an appearance on The Mandalorian or one of its spinoff series? StarWarsNewsNet has an excellent breakdown of the story, so check it out!

Star Wars Podcast Round-Up

Blast Points Podcast. In addition to their “Indy Year” series, a year-long monthly tribute to the 40th anniversary of Indiana Jones, Blast Points has a new episode all about Boba Fett!

BOBA FETT! have you heard of him? We’re finally doing an episode all about the one and only Boba Fett because we finally feel like we have our loving feelings straightened out on him. Join us as we look why this masked figure on a pink dinosaur gained so much mystery and popularity early on and how the cult of Boba has really only just begun! Listen here.

Talking Bay 94 has an interview with Star Wars author Paul Davids.

Paul Davids co-wrote the Jedi Prince series of books, best known for The Glove of Darth Vader, as well as characters like Trioculus, Zorba the Hutt and, of course, the grandchild of Emperor Palpatine. And that was 30 years ago! I grew up reading these books and so getting to talk about their creation was such a blast. Listen here.

Skytalkers has an excellent interview with Amy Richau, author of Star Wars: I Love You. I Know. Lessons in Love & Friendship,

Amy Richau comes back on the show o talk about the writing process, her 365 Star Wars project and her time long ago working at Skywalker Ranch as a film archivist. Listen here.

Skytalkers also has a great episode with Charmaine Chan, the Lead Compositor for Industrial Light and Magic:

Charmaine Chan, the Lead Compositor for Industrial Light and Magic, joins Caitlin and Charlotte to discuss her work on The Mandalorian, working and controlling the Volume (StageCraft), her awesome project Women in VFX, her start in the industry, and so much more. Charmaine also answers our Star Wars Dinner question. Listen here.

Pink Milk is a Star Wars podcast where hosts (and husbands) Bryan and Tom talk Star Wars, queerly!

Bryan is a Star Wars super-fan and Tom is “Forced” to listen to Bryan however, he’s an out and proud casual fan. Bryan and Tom bring their fun and funny relationship to the mics as they discuss Star Wars from two very different perspectives but always from a LGBTQ+ perspective. Listen here.

The Resistance Broadcast is the official Star Wars podcast of

On this episode we do a five year look back on The Force Awakens and the return of Star Wars, from the trailers, the buildup, and of course the movie itself. We also discuss several topics in our segment One With The Force like, who would you pick to play Cara Dune if they recast the role for The Mandalorian? Listen here.

On Rogue Podron, the crew is examining the ’90s Dark Empire comic series:

What do R2-D2 babies look like? How do we feel about young, hot Palpatine? What the heck is a sortie? All that and more as we flash back to the glory days of the great Zahn/Veitch feud of 1992! Listen here.

They also take a deep dive into the latest Star Wars: The High Republic novel, Into the Dark:

Meg, Saf, and Danny sit down to discuss their spoiler-filled thoughts about Into the Dark by Claudia Gray. In short – this book ROCKS! (Although we are saddened to inform you that Yarael Poof has officially been canceled.) Listen here.

Sistas with Sabers is a podcast made for and by black female fans of Star Wars. Their recent episodes include discussions on racism, mental health, and Valentine’s Day.

Sistas with Sabers a safe space for us to connect, support each other and share our experience with the world. If you have a question or want to join the tribe email us at sistaswithsabers@gmail.com.

On Bespin’s Other Bits (BOB The Podcast) – Star Wars scooper Bespin Bulletin discusses whatever he feels like with co-host Isaac Pevy. Topics include Star Wars, video games, and pop culture in general.

In this episode: WandaVision, all the Spider-Man news in history, Snyder Cut rants (again) and more! Listen here.

Star Wars YouTube Round-Up

You can always count on Alex & Mollie Damon at Star Wars Explained to keep you up to date on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away. Check out their recent video with author Daniel José Older where they discuss his new comic, The High Republic Adventures, and the major moments that we’ll see in its future issues!

Over at Kessel Run Transmissions, Noah Outlaw, Corey Van Dyke, and Claire Stribling discuss the possibility of Jar Jar Binks showing up in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and if Star Wars can get too weird.

Around the Galaxy has an excellent interview with Matthew Stover, author of four Star Wars novels including his legendary adaptation of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Join host Pete Feltzer for an in-depth interview to talk about Sith, Stover’s other? novels some behind-the-scenes tales.

While you’re at it, check out the latest episode of Beyond the Blast Doors Live!, in which David, Arezou, and Scotty talk about toymaker Hasbro reporting a double-digit sales surge tied to its Star Wars merchandise last year, thanks to The Mandalorian and Grogu aka Baby Yoda.

This week in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver takes us through Katie Cook’s upcoming release The Star Wars Book of Monsters, Ooze, and Slime, announces the winners of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Contest, and celebrates the Star Wars Insider‘s 200th issue.

On Star Wars Xtra: Weekly Edition, Star Wars author and documentarian David Whiteley discusses Star Wars Insider‘s 200th issue as well as maestro John Williams‘ birthday. A magical section from the documentary The Galaxy Britain Built, featuring Williams conducting the London Symphony Orchestra, is included.

And finally, YouTube user Thomas J Yagodinski has created a stop motion tribute to Eddie Van Halen with a Star Wars twist.