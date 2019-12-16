Even though Star Wars fans have been gushing about the new video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order since it was released last month, there’s still one game that has only gotten better since its release over two years ago.

Star Wars: Battlefront II may be a bit repetitive, but the growth and expansion of the game over the past two years has greatly improved gameplay and given fans what they really wanted out of a Star Wars game like this. The next couple months are going to improve the game even more with the arrival of Star Wars Battlefront II The Rise of Skywalker DLC. Check out the trailer for the game expansion pack below.

Star Wars Battlefront II The Rise of Skywalker DLC Trailer

As you can see, not only is the new jungle planet Ajan Kloss a new environment that fans will be playing on, but there are new versions of Kylo Ren, Finn and Rey as playable characters. Plus, the new Jet Troopers are swarming the Resistance base in the jungle, as are the new red Sith Troopers. Could this be teasing a sequence in the movie where the First Order finds the Resistance base? Or is this cinematic created just to show off the game engine and Rise of Skywalker additions?

The first DLC from The Rise of Skywalker will be available starting on December 17, but the new planet won’t be available until December 20. On that same day, Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition will be released too. It’s a $24.99 upgrade that gives players all the free and paid DLC that has been released through December 20, including the new Rise of Skywalker elements. Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll get from the Celebration Edition:

Base Game (Including all past and future free game updates as they release)

More than 25 Hero Appearances ? Including six Legendary Appearances, plus one Appearance each for Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, coming December 20

More than 125 Trooper and Reinforcement Appearances

More than 100 Hero and Trooper Emotes and Voice Lines

More than 70 Hero and Trooper Victory Poses

Unfortunately, the Celebration Edition upgrade of the game will not include anything released after December 20. those forthcoming updates in January include expanding the Capital Supremacy game mode into the sequel trilogy era by having the MC85 take on the Resurgent-class Star Destroyer. The January update will also bring BB-8 into the game as a playable character, as well as his First Order adversary BB-9E.

If you haven’t played Star Wars Battlefront II in awhile, or you’ve never gotten in on the fun, there’s no better time to pick up the game and get in on the galactic warfare.