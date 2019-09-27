I don’t know about everyone else, but I’m ready to love a Star Wars video game again. And from the look of things, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order looks like it could scratch that itch quite nicely. The newest trailer for the game focuses mostly on story points and character moments, but it also shows off some very tantalizing gameplay snippets, including some action beats that make this look unlike any other Star Wars game we’ve played before.

It’s been a rough few years for Star Wars fans on the video game front, with Star Wars Battlefront disappointing many and its sequel leaving everyone pretty angry. But while those games were very much modern first-person shooters wearing Star Wars skin, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order looks to fully embrace this universe and drop you into a story that feels like it will actually matter.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trailer

The game is set after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and lets you play as Cal Kestis, a Jedi Padawan (played by Gotham star Cameron Monaghan) who survived the massacre of Order 66 and now lives in hiding. Naturally, he’s eventually discovered by the Empire and has to go on the run, teaming up with a ship of friendly allies to elude the Second Sister, a Sith warrior trained by Darth Vader himself.

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, the team behind the exceptional Titanfall games and this year’s smash hit Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order checks all the right boxes. For Star Wars fans, the chance to play as a Jedi during one of the most tumultuous points on the franchise’s timeline should be all you need. For video game fans, the developers mentioning Dark Souls, The Legend of Zelda, and the Metroid series as inspirations for how the game feels should have your attention. There have been plenty of competent Star Wars video games over the years, but surprisingly few that actually attempt to do something beyond perfunctory in the gameplay department. It sounds like Respawn is hoping to change that.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order arrives on November 15, 2019.