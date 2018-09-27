While fans are waiting for Star Trek Discovery to return to CBS All Access (which won’t be until January in 2019), they’ll be treated to some new content in the form of Star Trek: Short Treks. This series of short films set in the Star Trek Discovery universe will begin rolling out on October 4 and release one each month through January next year. A trailer for the first short, titled “Runaway,” has just been released, and you’ll see what kind of stories they’ll tell.

Watch the Star Trek Short Treks trailer below.

Star Trek Short Treks Trailer – “Runaway”

Each of the short films in this series will be between 10-15 minutes and feature characters like Mary Wiseman (Tilly, seen in the trailer above), Doug Jones (Saru) and Rainn Wilson (Harry Mudd), who is also directing his own short. Also, one of the shorts will introduce a new character named Craft, played by Aldis Hodge.

This is only a teaser for the first Star Trek: Short Treks. Here’s what you can expect from the rest of the shorts that will arrive in the coming months:

Runaway– Thursday, Oct. 4, Onboard the U.S.S. Discovery, Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman) encounters an unexpected visitor in need of help. However, this unlikely pair may have more in common than meets the eye. Written by Jenny Lumet & Alex Kurtzman. Directed by Maja Vrvilo.

Calypso– Thursday, Nov. 8, After waking up in an unfamiliar sickbay, Craft (Aldis Hodge) finds himself on board a deserted ship, and his only companion and hope for survival is an A.I. computer interface. Teleplay by Michael Chabon. Story by Sean Cochran and Michael Chabon. Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

The Brightest Star – Thursday, Dec. 6, Before he was the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, Saru (Doug Jones) lived a simple life on his home planet of Kaminar with his father and sister. Young Saru, full of ingenuity and a level of curiosity uncommon among his people, yearns to find out what lies beyond his village, leading him on an unexpected path. Written by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt. Directed by Douglas Aarniokoski.

The Escape Artist– Thursday, Jan. 3, Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson), back to his old tricks of stealing and double-dealing, finds himself in a precarious position aboard a hostile ship – just in time to try out his latest con. Written by Michael McMahan. Directed by Rainn Wilson.