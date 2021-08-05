(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

The Star Trek franchise almost feels like a tale of two mediums, with multiple different shows currently airing (and thriving!) on television while the movie side of things is still attempting to figure out the next steps. There might be some good news on the latter front after a period of uncertainty following the excellent Star Trek Beyond, but there’s far more clarity when it comes to the next planned series. That would be Star Trek: Prodigy, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Star Trek: Prodigy is being developed by Eye Animation Productions (CBS’ animation studio) as well as Nickelodeon. This means that the show will first premiere on Paramount+ in the fall of 2021, alongside a Nickelodeon release at a later point in time ahead of the second season.

What is Star Trek: Prodigy?

Prodigy will be a kids-oriented show revolving around a group of alien teens who attempt to get away with stealing a Starfleet vessel of their very own, the U.S.S. Protostar. In a fun surprise for older fans, Captain Janeway from the Star Trek: Voyager series will appear as a hologram throughout this show, guiding the teens along their many adventures to the stars.

Star Trek: Prodigy Synopsis

Developed by Emmy® Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”) the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Showrunner, Crew, and More

Created by Emmy Award-winning producing duo Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters, Ninjago), the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will have a ten-episode run. At least one of them will be directed by Ben Hibon, who is also a co-executive producer and the creative lead on the show. As with many other Star Trek projects in development, Alex Kurtzman is credited as an executive producer, as well.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Cast

The cast of voice actors is mostly made up of relative newcomers including Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, and Angus Imrie (The Kid Who Would Be King, Emma., The Crown). Joining them will be the lovable Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum), prolific voice actor Dee Bradley Baker, and of course, Kate Mulgrew reprising her role as Captain Janeway.

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Trailer