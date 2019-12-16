The new series Star Trek: Picard isn’t slated to premiere on the CBS All Access subscription service until January next year. But there’s already a strong vote of confidence in the return of Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, because the new series has just been given a second season order by CBS, not to mention a hefty tax incentive from California.



Deadline has word on Star Trek: Picard season 2 adding to the resurgence of Star Trek on the small screen. The show will follow the successful arrival of Star Trek Discovery on CBS All Access, with Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman acting as executive producers on the first season. However, when the second season rolls around, Chabon won’t be quite as involved in Picard. Though Chabon will stay creatively involved as an executive producer as he was on the first season, he won’t return as showrunner. That’s because he’ll be overseeing Showtime’s series adaptation of his book The Adventures of Kavalier and Clay.

It’s good to hear that CBS has enough faith in the first season of Star Trek: Picard that they’re already ordering a second season before the numbers come in for the premiere season. It probably helps that Picard is getting $20.45 million in tax incentive money from California, the most that any TV project has been awarded by the California Film Commission.

As for where the second season of Star Trek: Picard will take us, that’s pretty much impossible to know since we haven’t seen a single episode of the first season. But even so, it’s good to know that we’ll have Patrick Stewart making it so for at least one more season. Even for fans who aren’t thrilled with Star Trek Discovery, this is something that should get them excited to boldy go on a new mission.

Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access on January 23, 2020 and will release new episodes weekly after that.