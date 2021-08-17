Physical media isn’t dead just yet — not if Star Trek has anything to say about it. Star Trek: Discovery is among the latest shows (alongside Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Lower Decks) in the canon of the beloved sci-fi franchise and Trekkies will now be able to own the first three seasons of the Paramount+ series in one super-sized collection.

The news (via Collider) reveals that fans will soon be able to add Star Trek: Discovery to their treasure trove of Star Trek collections and memorabilia. Available on Blu-ray and DVD, the box set for this prequel series will include all 42 episodes of the show to this point as well as eight hours of bonus features, extended and deleted scenes, interviews of the cast and crew, and a gag reel to top things off.

Streaming services might have the advantage when it comes to convenience and access, but there’s really no competing with the range of bonus content afforded by these sorts of collections. But don’t just take my word for it. Here’s the complete list of special features included with this box set, along with the cover art.

Season 1

DISCOVERING DISCOVERY: THE CONCEPTS AND CASTING OF STAR: TREK: DISCOVERY – Interviews with producers, writers and stars of Star Trek: Discovery about casting of the debut season.

– Interviews with producers, writers and stars of Star Trek: Discovery about casting of the debut season. STANDING IN THE SHADOW OF GIANTS: CREATING THE SOUND OF DISCOVERY – A discussion with Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman and Composer Jeff Russo about creating the Discovery theme and score for the show.

– A discussion with Executive Producer and Composer about creating the Discovery theme and score for the show. CREATURE COMFORTS – A behind-the-scenes look at the makeup and prosthetics department on Star Trek: Discovery, as they both modernize well-known Star Trek species like the Klingons, Vulcans and the Andorians, and bring to life a new species, the Kelpiens.

– A behind-the-scenes look at the makeup and prosthetics department on Star Trek: Discovery, as they both modernize well-known Star Trek species like the Klingons, Vulcans and the Andorians, and bring to life a new species, the Kelpiens. DESIGNING DISCOVERY – Insight into the production design department led by Tamara Deverell as they create the planets, the world within those worlds and the starships to travel amongst them.

– Insight into the production design department led by as they create the planets, the world within those worlds and the starships to travel amongst them. CREATING SPACE – An exploration of how the VFX team, headed by Jason Zimmerman , pushes the envelope to create the reality of space, planets, and starships for Star Trek: Discovery.

– An exploration of how the VFX team, headed by , pushes the envelope to create the reality of space, planets, and starships for Star Trek: Discovery. PROP ME UP – Led by Propmaster Mario Moreira, a voyage through the world of Discovery props, providing an inside look at the design process from inception to set.

– Led by Propmaster Mario Moreira, a voyage through the world of Discovery props, providing an inside look at the design process from inception to set. FEEDING FRENZY – Exclusive to the Blu-ray and DVD collections, a fascinating look at the on-set food stylist who creates a galaxy of cuisine.

– Exclusive to the Blu-ray and DVD collections, a fascinating look at the on-set food stylist who creates a galaxy of cuisine. A WOMAN’S JOURNEY – With strong female producers and writers off-screen and powerful female characters on-screen, Discovery exemplifies the groundbreaking inclusionary theme first put forth in The Original Series.

– With strong female producers and writers off-screen and powerful female characters on-screen, Discovery exemplifies the groundbreaking inclusionary theme first put forth in The Original Series. DRESS FOR SUCCESS – Costume Designer Gersha Phillips and her team create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms and armor for every kind of species in the galaxy.

– Costume Designer and her team create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms and armor for every kind of species in the galaxy. STAR TREK DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON ONE – A look at the adventures and plot twists encountered in the first season by the crew of the Discovery.

– A look at the adventures and plot twists encountered in the first season by the crew of the Discovery. DELETED / EXTENDED SCENES

Season 2

ENTER THE ENTERPRISE – Captain Pike shepherds U.S.S. Discovery through Season Two, but must return to his original command on the U.S.S. Enterprise. The production designer, builders, actors and producers discuss the daunting task of reviving the iconic ship’s bridge.

– Captain Pike shepherds U.S.S. Discovery through Season Two, but must return to his original command on the U.S.S. Enterprise. The production designer, builders, actors and producers discuss the daunting task of reviving the iconic ship’s bridge. PUTTING IT TOGETHER – Follow the real life Discovery crew through preparation, shooting and posting the amazing Season Two finale. A true in-depth look at the many talents that come together to bring Discovery to life.

– Follow the real life Discovery crew through preparation, shooting and posting the amazing Season Two finale. A true in-depth look at the many talents that come together to bring Discovery to life. THE RED ANGEL – A major plot point of the season is the Red Angel. Go behind-the- scenes with producers, directors and Sonequa Martin-Green, along with the craftspeople that created it and made it come to life.

– A major plot point of the season is the Red Angel. Go behind-the- scenes with producers, directors and Sonequa Martin-Green, along with the craftspeople that created it and made it come to life. DESIGNING DISCOVERY: SEASON TWO – On a show where no location exists in our world, the production and lighting design teams must create every space. Look at the locations and spaces created for Season Two.

– On a show where no location exists in our world, the production and lighting design teams must create every space. Look at the locations and spaces created for Season Two. PROP ME UP: SEASON TWO – Propmaster Mario Moreira takes fans through the world of Discovery props.

– Propmaster Mario Moreira takes fans through the world of Discovery props. DRESS FOR SUCCESS: SEASON TWO – Each species has its own fashion style dictated by both culture and physical attributes. Gersha Phillips and her team discuss how costumes inform a character and how they create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms and armor for every kind of species.

– Each species has its own fashion style dictated by both culture and physical attributes. Gersha Phillips and her team discuss how costumes inform a character and how they create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms and armor for every kind of species. CREATURE COMFORTS: SEASON TWO – Producers, craftsmen and actors discuss the design process, the implementation and the performance required to bring characters to life. Fans can also catch a one-on-one discussion with makeup artist James McKinnon and L’Rell actress, Mary Chieffo.

– Producers, craftsmen and actors discuss the design process, the implementation and the performance required to bring characters to life. Fans can also catch a one-on-one discussion with makeup artist James McKinnon and L’Rell actress, Mary Chieffo. CREATING SPACE – There are some shots that simply can’t be done practically when you are set in space. The VFX team, headed by Jason Zimmerman, pushes the envelope every week to create amazing computer graphics to give fans a realistic feel of space.

– There are some shots that simply can’t be done practically when you are set in space. The VFX team, headed by Jason Zimmerman, pushes the envelope every week to create amazing computer graphics to give fans a realistic feel of space. STAR TREK DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON TWO – A look at the adventures and plot twists encountered in Season 2 by the crew of the Discovery.

– A look at the adventures and plot twists encountered in Season 2 by the crew of the Discovery. AUDIO COMMENTARIES (Select Episodes)

DELETED / EXTENDED SCENES

GAG REEL

Season 3

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON 3 – Jump to the future with the crew of the Discovery as they discuss the new adventures with writers and producers, and dive into how their visions were realized by the cast, sets, costumes and props.

– Jump to the future with the crew of the Discovery as they discuss the new adventures with writers and producers, and dive into how their visions were realized by the cast, sets, costumes and props. STUNTED – Featuring interviews with cast and stunt coordinator Christopher McGuire , fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the stunts from rehearsal to the expertise required to make them safe, believable and executed to perfection.

– Featuring interviews with cast and stunt coordinator , fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the stunts from rehearsal to the expertise required to make them safe, believable and executed to perfection. BEING MICHAEL BURNHAM – Sonequa Martin-Green takes fans on her season-long journey as Michael Burnham with her personal record of the season and this beloved character.

– takes fans on her season-long journey as Michael Burnham with her personal record of the season and this beloved character. KENNETH MITCHELL: TO BOLDLY GO – Featuring cast and crew interviews, this emotional and intimate look touches on Kenneth Mitchell’s life with ALS. Discussed on camera for the first time, the featurette highlights how Kenneth’s wheelchair was included for his on-screen character, his own take on the various roles he played in Discovery and what those roles mean to the show.

– Featuring cast and crew interviews, this emotional and intimate look touches on life with ALS. Discussed on camera for the first time, the featurette highlights how Kenneth’s wheelchair was included for his on-screen character, his own take on the various roles he played in Discovery and what those roles mean to the show. BRIDGE BUILDING – Fans have been intrigued by Starship Discovery’s Bridge Crew for three seasons. Now, they can immerse themselves in all things crew-related in this behind-the-scenes look showcasing the characters and actors who bring them to life each week.

– Fans have been intrigued by Starship Discovery’s Bridge Crew for three seasons. Now, they can immerse themselves in all things crew-related in this behind-the-scenes look showcasing the characters and actors who bring them to life each week. WRITER’S LOG: MICHELLE PARADISE – Showrunner Michelle Paradise provides a personal log about shooting the beginning of season three in Iceland.

– Showrunner provides a personal log about shooting the beginning of season three in Iceland. DELETED SCENES

GAG REEL

You’ll be able to purchase the Star Trek: Discovery Blu-ray and DVD special edition box set from local and online retailers on November 2, 2021.