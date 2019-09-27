After becoming a genie in a lamp for Disney’s remake of Aladdin and fighting himself in next month’s Gemini Man, superstar Will Smith is getting animated again in Spies in Disguise.

The Dreamworks Animation movie finds Will Smith playing the dashing and incredible spy Lance Sterling, who is the epitome of cool and deadly. But all that is thrown to the wind when a seemingly unstoppable foe gives him no choice but to track down the bad guy by being turned into a clumsy pigeon. It’s all thanks to a bright, young inventor named Walter Beckett (Tom Holland), who is doing everything he can to help this spy fly…literally. Watch a new Spies in Disguise trailer below to see how that goes.

Spies in Disguise Trailer

This doesn’t look like it packs quite the same punch as some of Dreamworks Animation’s finest movies. Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon and Kung Fu Panda are shining examples of how great they can be while movies like Shark Tale (which also starred Will Smith) and The Boss Baby are on the other end of the spectrum. Somewhere in the middle you find movies like Megamind and Trolls, and that looks to be where Spies in Disguise will probably land.

Spies in Disguise is directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno. Between them, the two have worked on movies like the Ice Age sequels, The Peanuts Movie, Horton Hears a Who!, Hotel Transylvania and Ferdinand. That doesn’t inspire the most confidence, but I suppose it could be worse. The script also comes from Brad Copeland, who wrote Wild Hogs and Yogi Bear, which only adds to our hesitation.

Along with Will Smith and Tom Holland, the movie also features the voices of Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn (who we presume is playing the villain), Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, Masi Oka, and for some reason, hip hop artist DJ Khaled and country music singer Reba McEntire.

Watch the previous Spies in Disguise trailer right here if you want to see more.

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is…not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic…pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.

Spies in Disguise sneaks into theaters this holiday season on December 25, 2019.