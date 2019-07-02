You know what kids love? Will Smith as a super spy who gets accidentally turned into a pigeon, apparently. Spies in Disguise is an upcoming movie starring Smith and Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Tom Holland that still baffles the mind every time that twist comes up in a trailer. But it may just be so ridiculous that it’s genius. Watch the latest Spies in Disguise trailer below.

Spies in Disguise Trailer

Spies in Disguise feels like it’s been coming out forever, with its first perplexing trailer hitting the web back in November 2018. This second trailer expands on the premise set up in the first one, following Lance Sterling (Smith), a suave and slick super spy who meets the newest brainy tech guy from his agency, Walter Beckett (Holland), who has a strange idea for new spy tech. That idea: turning spies…into pigeons. It’s weird and makes no sense! But it’s a whole movie of Smith shrieking and making jokes about pigeon butts, so what’s to lose?

This Disney/Fox feature from Blue Sky Studios has actually tested the idea before in a 2009 short Pigeon: Impossible from Lucas Martell, with a script from Ferdinand writer Brad Copeland. Perhaps under the direction of Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, who previously worked in the art and animation departments for The Peanuts Movie and Ice Age: Collision Course, Spies in Disguise could be a great movie in disguise.

Spies in Disguise also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Karen Gillan, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka.

Here is the synopsis to Spies in Disguise:

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is … not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic… pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril. “Spies in Disguise” flies into theaters this Christmas.

Spies in Disguise flies into theaters on December 25, 2019.