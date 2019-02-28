If seeing Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse win the Best Animated Feature Oscar at this past weekend’s Academy Awards made you want to rewatch the film immediately, we have good news: it’s available to own right now on Digital HD. But if you’d rather wait for the Blu-ray/DVD, the studio has released the first nine minutes of the film online for free as an extended preview. Revisit one of 2018’s very best cinematic offerings below.

Spider-Verse Opening Scene

Instead of just turning this into another piece praising this movie, this clip highlights the one complaint I have with the look of the film: the out-of-focus effect that’s meant to be an homage to its comic-book roots. I get what the filmmakers were going for, but I have to admit that I found those moments more distracting than effective.

Without the glow of the first viewing, part of me has been wondering if this movie would hold up quite as well the second time. But aside from my small nitpick about the focus effect (which, if I recall correctly, seems to happen more in the beginning of the film and less as it goes on), these first few minutes are just a joy to behold. Seeing it in this context let me concentrate more on the vocal performances, all of which are fantastic: Chris Pine as Peter Parker is such a fun surprise, Shameik Moore as Miles Morales is the perfect blend of uncertainty and teenage swagger, and Brian Tyree Henry as Miles’s dad is the portrait of authoritative love. I also noticed a couple little lines I missed the first time around, like when one of Miles’ teachers says, “That’s a syllogism” during a lecture. This movie rules so hard, and I can’t wait to rewatch the entire thing as soon as possible.

So yeah…I guess this ended up being another piece praising Spider-Verse after all. #SorryNotSorry

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is available right now on Digital HD, and it swings onto the Blu-ray and DVD format on March 19, 2019. And don’t forget: the movie is coming back to theaters this weekend. For more, be sure to check out all of our extensive coverage on the film here.