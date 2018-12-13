Nearly every single film adaptation of a Marvel Comics property features a cameo by the recently departed comic creator Stan Lee. Even though Lee is no longer with us, his legacy lives on thanks to his work in comics, but he also his handful of appearances left to be revealed in upcoming Marvel movies, including this week’s new animated Spider-Man movie.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse already features multiple Spider-People, but in addition, eagle-eyed fans might notice multiple Stan Lee cameos popping up all around New York City. And that’s not a spoiler, because you’re going to have to pause the movie at home in order to catch all of the various Stan Lee appearances in the background of this vibrant animated movie.

Find out about these multiple Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Stan Lee cameos below.

In an interview with Collider, co-directors Rodney Rothman and Bob Persichetti revealed that Stan Lee has more than the usual cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. On top of the traditional appearance that fans won’t have trouble spotting, you’ll see him pop up elsewhere on several occasions:

Rodney Rothman: Stan Lee has more than one cameo in the movie. Bob Persichetti: The easiest to spot, because you don’t have to stop the film, is when Peter and Miles are on the ground on the sidewalk, after they’d fallen from the train, there’s a dog who smells them with a guy who walks over them. That’s Stan again. On his way home from work. But then I will say, there are many, many train scenes. Subway shots. If you just pause, he’s in a lot of them. That guy is all over New York. He’s a busy man.

The background of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is full of fun visual touches like that. It’s the kind of movie where you’ll be noticing new things every time you rewatch it. In fact, fans of director Edgar Wright will be happy to see this alternate universe Easter egg that the filmmaker called our attention to on Instagram:

That’s right, in one of the parallel universes in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s a sequel to Shaun of the Dead called From Dusk Till Shaun. At least it appears to be a sequel since Nick Frost’s character Ed is already a zombie, just as he was at the end of Shaun of the Dead. Then again, maybe From Dusk Til Shaun is just an alternate universe version of Shaun of the Dead. Either way, that’s a fun Easter egg, and there are plenty more of them in the movie. So keep an eye out this weekend.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hits theaters on December 14, 2018.