‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Spoiler Podcast Discussion & Filmmaker Interviews
Posted on Wednesday, December 19th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 19, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson, to talk Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spoilers and to share our interviews with the directors and producers of the film.
In Our Feature Presentation:
- Should this movie get award contention outside of best animated feature?
- Big sell, if you haven’t seen the movie, see it. Spoiler warning.
- Peter asks Brad how was it in 3d?
- Ending Scene/Credits Scene
- Easter Eggs/Stan Lee
- Brad: What is That ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Credits Scene All About?
- Ben: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Directors Explain Creating the Film’s Unique Look [Interview]
- Ben: Lord & Miller Talk About Deciding Which Spider-People Appear in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (And The One They Almost Killed Off) [Interview]
- Ben: Lord & Miller on ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Spoilers and That Post-Credits Scene [Interview]
Other articles mentioned:
- Read John Mulaney’s Idea For a ‘Spider-Ham’ Solo Movie
- Chris: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Review: The Best Superhero Movie of the Year and the Best Spider-Man Movie Ever
- Brad: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Almost Introduced Australian Spider-Man
- HT: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Almost Cast Tobey Maguire as Older Peter Parker
- Previously talked about: Doctor Strange Was Almost in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’
- Brad: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Has Tons of Hidden Stan Lee Cameos
- Brad: The Morning Watch: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Easter Eggs, Every Spider-Man Explained & More
- Brad: ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Named Best of the Year By Utah Film Critics – Could More Follow?
All the other stuff you need to know:
