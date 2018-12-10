This week brings Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse into theaters, unleashing a bunch of different super-powered spider people onto the big screen. If you’re still not convinced that the movie, which has 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, is worth seeing, maybe a funny new clip featuring Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) getting some advice from Peter Parker (Jake Johnson) will do the trick.

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse Clip

The clip finds Miles Morales having some trouble with his abilities as he’s unable to unstick his hands from the ceiling of a lab that he’s breaking into with Peter. The only way for Miles to calm down is to sing one of his favorite hip hop songs to himself. But more importantly, we learn that he has a superpower we haven’t seen Spider-Man have before: the ability to turn invisible.

Our own Chris Evangelista loved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, calling it “the best superhero movie of the year, and it might just be the best Spider-Man movie ever made.” That’s high praise for a character who has seen several terrific movies over the past couple decades.

Helping Spider-Man feel fresh is a unique plot that hasn’t been told on the big screen before, bringing characters like Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham and other Spider-Man universe characters to the big screen. Many fans probably thought they’d never see those characters make the leap from the page to theaters, but it sounds like Into the Spider-Verse does them justice in an exciting, innovative way.

Plus, there’s the humor factor here thanks to the meta comedic sensibilities of producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the former of which wrote the script with co-director Rodney Rothman, working with fellow filmmakers Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey to direct the film. They even managed to fit in a reference to the famous animated Spider-Man meme that’s always popping up online, confirmed by Rothman himself:

Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into the one and only Spider-Man. When he meets Peter Parker, he soon realizes that there are many others who share his special, high-flying talents. Miles must now use his newfound skills to battle the evil Kingpin, a hulking madman who can open portals to other universes and pull different versions of Spider-Man into our world.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters this week on December 14, 2018.