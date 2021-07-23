Who’s the best movie Spider-Man: Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland? Let’s not limit ourselves to live-action. What about the animated Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore?

Holland is my personal favorite, but if you answered Jake Johnson, then ring-a-ding-ding — you might be in for a treat. Because it looks like Johnson may (emphasis on “may”) be returning for the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Via Comic Book, Johnson recently appeared on The Movie Dweeb‘s YouTube channel for a 15-minute video chat, where he let slip that he’s “been working on a contract” for the as-yet-untitled Into the Spider-Verse sequel. “I believe Peter B. Parker is making a return,” he said.

Spider-Man: Into the Speculation-Verse

Johnson, at least, sounds much more eager about the possibility of reprising his role as Peter B. Parker, the older Spidey in Into the Spider-Verse who ran around in sweatpants, scarfed pizza slices, and had flashbacks to his Jewish wedding with Mary Jane Watson. This is what he had to say about his potential involvement in the sequel:

“All I know is that I heard nothing for the longest time and I was very sad. I really loved playing Peter B. Parker. I would like to know what happens with Peter B. Parker. I think the way his journey ended in the first movie was very open-ended,” Johnson admitted. “So, when I got word that they were working on a deal or figuring it all out, I thought I truly can’t wait to see what the writers came up with.”

Spoilers for the end of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse follow below.

When last we saw Johnson’s Peter B. Parker, he was being sent back to his own alternate reality or parallel Spider-verse leaving Miles Morales alone to fight the Kingpin. The sequel would need to find some way to reopen the bridge between universes and let Peter B. Parker back into Miles’s world. That doesn’t seem like an especially big hurdle to clear: after all, this is a comic book movie, so what’s a little shuttling back and forth between realities?

Into the Spider-Verse has been hailed as one of the best films of the 2010s and Johnson’s voice work was certainly part of what lent that movie its charm. We’ll let you know when he’s officially confirmed for the sequel. In the meantime, he has a new feel-good comedy, Ride the Eagle, on the way. It arrives on digital and in theaters on July 30, 2021.