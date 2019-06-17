After the events of Avengers: Endgame, do the high school antics of Peter Parker hold nearly as much weight? If the marketing for Spider-Man: Far From Home is any indicator, it’s the perfect movie to follow the game-changing events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) quickly became a new kind of Spider-Man thanks to the mentoring of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). But now that the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist is gone, that puts a lot of pressure on a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. But everyone around him keeps telling him how important it is that Tony Stark trusted in him to begin with. See if Spidey can handle being a true Avenger in a series of new Spider-Man Far From Home TV spots.

Spider-Man Far From Home TV Spots

First up, a sneak preview from IGN’s coverage of the E3 video game conference takes a special look at all four of the suits that Peter Parker wears throughout Spider-Man: Far From Home.

We’ve already seen the original suit that Tony Stark created for Peter Parker, as well as the extensively upgraded Iron Spider suit from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Now there’s the stealth suit that Nick Fury made to help keep Spidey undercover in Europe, and a variation on the original suit that Peter Parker appears to create himself in Tony Stark’s jet laboratory.

In this Spider-Man: Far From Home TV spot, we’ve got both Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) trying to instill some confidence in a Peter Parker who doesn’t feel certain that he’s ready to become the Avenger that Tony Stark believed he could be.

Honestly, part of me is worried that there’s a lot going on in the footage on display here. It might be a little much for Happy Hogan to be so present while Peter Parker is on vacation, but then again, maybe he’s a good bridge between Avengers: Endgame and this final installment of Phase Three. He might just be what Peter needs in order to hold onto the legacy of Tony Stark before he truly settles into being a new level of superhero.

Finally, this TV spots expands upon the previous one by showing off a little more action. Spider-Man is swinging around, throwing objects, flying through the air. Plus, we get some new shots of Mysterio, as well as the Elemental villains who are wreaking havoc around the world.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 2, 2019.