Marvel fans have been buzzing about Spider-Man: Far From Home since the new trailer arrived, revealing the prominence that the multiverse seems to be playing in the plot of the sequel. And if the viewing numbers for the latest trailer are any indication, fans aren’t any less hungry for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the epic conclusion in Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Far From Home officially set a record for Sony Pictures Entertainment by being their biggest digital launch ever. The new trailer amassed the highest view count in the first 24 hours of its debut, which means fans will undoubtedly be flocking to theaters in July when the movie closes Phase Three of the MCU.

Deadline reports Spider-Man Far From Home trailer view count hit 135.2 million in the first 24 hours, surpassing Sony Pictures previously trailer record of 130 million, which was also set by the sequel’s teaser trailer back in January. In fact, before that the record was set by the trailer launch for Spider-Man: Homecoming, which landed 116 million views. So Marvel Studios has really given Sony Pictures quite the boost when it comes to their Spider-Man franchise.

On top of the view count record, the social buzz was apparently the highest ever for the studio as well. Spider-Man: Far From Home was the subject of over 1.5 million posts on social media in the first 24 hours. Everyone seems to be extremely excited about Spider-Man’s return after being turned to dust by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The hero made quite the heroic comeback in Avengers: Endgame, but now he has to get back to school and back to the rest of his friends who are back to life too.

However, even though Peter Parker (Tom Holland) was hoping to remain a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, former SHIELD director Nick Fury will be keeping him busy as a hole has supposedly been torn in our dimension, allowing Jake Gyllenhaal as Quentin Beck (aka Mysterio) to come to our world from his in an effort to stop dangerous creatures known as Elementals. Is Beck really from another dimension? Or is he just crafting an elaborate lie to make himself look like a superhero? We’ll find out later this summer.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, and Marisa Tomei. The sequel arrives this summer on July 2, 2019.