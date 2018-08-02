Spider-Man: Far From Home is in production right now in London. Tom Holland and the rest of the cast are on set and hard at work to bring the second installment of the Spider-Man franchise to theaters in the summer of 2019. Details are sparse on the sequel other than the fact that it will take Peter Parker and his classmates abroad for a summer vacation, hence the title that Tom Holland “accidentally” revealed not too long ago. But a new detail has come to light thanks to a charity campaign promotion with Tom Holland in Spider-Man gear on set. But it’s not the Spider-Man suit you might have been expecting.

Here’s the charity campaign video posted to Instagram by The Brothers Trust:

The video shows that the Spider-Man Far From Home suit won’t be the Iron Spider suit that Peter Parker ends up with in Avengers: Infinity War. Instead, it’s the previous suit that Tony Stark made for him when he made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Civil War. It’s the same suit he was allowed to keep but almost lost entirely in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

That’s a surprising detail since you would think that Peter Parker would be all about using the most advanced Spider-Man suit he could get his hands on. After all, it has flexible nanotechnology, basically like Iron Man’s latest armor, and it comes with those spider appendages that came in handy several times while fighting Thanos on Titan.

On a more practical note, the lack of a new suit is also surprising when you consider the fact that every new superhero movie usually features some kind of change in the hero’s wardrobe so that new toys can be created and sold to the masses. Since Spider-Man wasn’t the star of Avengers: Infinity War, the Iron Spider suit probably wasn’t exploited to its maximum merchandising potential, and one would think bringing the suit back for Spider-Man: Far From Home would make sense.

So why are we going back to the old suit? Here are some possible explanations.

Part of Far From Home Happens Before Infinity War

The ending of Avengers: Infinity War created a bit of a problem for marketing some of the future sequels in certain franchises in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of them is the Spider-Man franchise. At the end of Infinity War, Peter Parker is one of the heroes who turns to dust after Thanos snaps his fingers and kills half of the universe’s population. So how will Spider-Man: Far From Home be marketed without spoiling the fact that Peter Parker returns in Avengers 4?

After all, we’ve heard from Kevin Feige himself that we won’t see any of the “dead” characters from Infinity War popping up in any of the marketing leading up to Avengers 4. That includes Spider-Man. So how do trailers for Spider-Man: Far From Home avoid spoiling the webslinger’s return? There’s always a chance part of the movie takes place before the events of Infinity War, and the earlier trailers could focus on that part of the movie instead. Hell, maybe the entirety of Spider-Man: Far From Home takes place before Infinity War. That would be an interesting move.

Tony Stark Takes the Iron Spider Suit Back

If Tony Stark survives Avengers 4 and Peter Parker is brought back from ashes, it’s possible that he takes the Iron Spider suit back because he thinks the kid isn’t ready for that powerful of a suit yet. Let’s not forget that Peter had the previous suit taken away from him because he was irresponsible with his handling of a certain threat to New York. He ended up earning it back, but maybe the Iron Spider suit is just too advanced for him to keep wearing it. Although, there is a darker possibility.

The Iron Spider Suit Gets Destroyed in Avengers 4

Assuming Peter Parker is brought back from the dead in Avengers 4, it’s likely he’s going to be fighting alongside The Avengers again. But if they’re all taking on Thanos for a second time, it would stand to reason that Peter Parker might get his ass kicked a bit. And that could mean the the Iron Spider suit takes a beating, forcing him to go back to using his old suit.

However, you might be wondering, if the Iron Spider suit got destroyed, why couldn’t Tony Stark repair it? There’s always a chance it will take time to fix a suit that advanced. But what if the reason the Iron Spider suit is out of commission is because there’s no Tony Stark around to fix it? Could this be a hint that Tony Stark dies in Avengers 4? That’s pure speculation on our part, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Then again, if the Iron Spider suit was destroyed, it would stand to reason that the other Spider-Man suit would have sustained some damage too since he was wearing it when the Iron Spider suit caught him falling through the atmosphere in Avengers: Infinity War.

Hopefully, we’ll hear more about Spider-Man: Far From Home as production continues, but with Marvel Studios playing everything close to the vest in order to keep Avengers 4 spoilers under wraps, we might not get many story details until they’re ready to share them.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019.