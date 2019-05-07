Avengers: Endgame was a significant marker of the end of an era, but it’s looking like it will have even more profound repercussions than we could have anticipated. The first wave of which we’ll see in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home, which directly deals with the fallout of the climactic Avengers film, both on a micro and macro level. That’s right, we’re talking multiverse here, folks.

We speculated whether the multiple name-drops of the word “multiverse” in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer meant for the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe (or whether it was all a red herring), but director Jon Watts has come out to officially confirm that the multiverse is real. The concept of alternate timelines and dimensions isn’t entirely new to the MCU — the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) first mentioned it in Doctor Strange — but following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the multiverse is more tangible than ever.

In an interview with Fandango, Watts confirmed that Spider-Man: Far From Home introduces the multiverse to the MCU, and that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will be one of the superheroes on the ground dealing with the effects of Avengers: Endgame‘s time-hopping shenanigans. Watts said:

“We had to look at it in terms of the scope of what happened at the end of Endgame. Seeing all the crazy things that they did and all the questions that raises. So we’re definitely trying to answer one of the big ones — alternate timelines. So many possibilities opened up at the end of Endgame, and Peter Parker is one of the few people on the ground dealing with them.”

Watts also confirmed that the villains Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is recruiting Spider-Man and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to tackle are a threat called “Elementals.” These are creatures from another Earth and the “same sort of parallel dimension” that Mysterio claims to be from, Watts said.

It seems like Spider-Man: Far From Home is more than about grappling with the legacy of the superheroes we lost in Avengers: Endgame, but about cleaning up the mess those heroes left behind as well. “You don’t get to see any of the fallout in Endgame, and we get to explore that in our movie,” Watts said. That includes some of the mundane parts of returning to the world 5 years later, like driver’s licenses or passports. “I really wanted to get into the minutiae of it and really explore that,” Watts said, adding:

“We don’t say specifically how far after, but the idea is that it’s almost immediately after the events of Endgame. So we get to see the neighborhood from the first movie dealing with the implications of all of the crazy fallout of Endgame. And, you know, in classic New York style, everyone is just moving on and getting on with their daily lives. Ya know, half the people that disappeared are now back, so let’s move on.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2, 2019.